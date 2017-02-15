Man charged, granted bail in Roseau disturbancesDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at 9:45 AM
A man, who police alleged was part of a mob which stoned the law chambers of Duncan G. Stowe on the evening of February 7, 2017 has been arrested and charged.
Kenrick ‘Bolo’ Isles, of Bath Estate, was charged for throwing missiles and causing malicious damage during disturbances which engulf Roseau after a public meeting held by opposition parties.
He appeared before a Roseau Magistrate on February 14, 2017 where the charges were read to him.
He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the amount of EC$10,000.00 with one surety and was asked to return to court on April 27, 2017 for trial.
He is represented by Ronald Charles.
The police are alleging, that Isles threw stones which damaged seven glass windows in the law chambers of lawyer Duncan G. Stowe.
The cost of the damage is estimated to be over EC$2,500.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
mista should be on a $100,000 bail
Those windows made out of gold ?
Sweetie these windows are very expensive!!!
why dont u say he was wrong to do it, thats the first thing coming to mind
No, but the cost is about right.
apparently you have never bought windows and paid to have them installed in Dominica .
Maybe bulletproof glass but not stone proof
Do you know what else was damaged inside., did you include the cost to replace them including the labor.