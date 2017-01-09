Thirty-four- year-old Steve Emmanuel Paul Olive of the Kalinago Territory who resided in Loubiere is now on remand at the State Prison in Stock after he made a formal court appearance charged with murder.

Olive is charged with the brutal murder of 31-year-old Valda Rosa Laville of Marigot who resided also in Loubiere.

A mother of two infants, she was brutally killed on the night of Wednesday January 4, 2017 at Lahaut Road in Loubiere.

Olive appeared before a Roseau Magistrate on Friday January 6, 2017 where the murder charge was read to him.

He was unrepresented and was not required to enter a plea since the matter is an indictable offense.

The preliminary inquiry into the matter is set for May 19, 2017.