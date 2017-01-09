Man charged in brutal Loubiere killingDominica News Online - Monday, January 9th, 2017 at 2:41 PM
Thirty-four- year-old Steve Emmanuel Paul Olive of the Kalinago Territory who resided in Loubiere is now on remand at the State Prison in Stock after he made a formal court appearance charged with murder.
Olive is charged with the brutal murder of 31-year-old Valda Rosa Laville of Marigot who resided also in Loubiere.
A mother of two infants, she was brutally killed on the night of Wednesday January 4, 2017 at Lahaut Road in Loubiere.
Olive appeared before a Roseau Magistrate on Friday January 6, 2017 where the murder charge was read to him.
He was unrepresented and was not required to enter a plea since the matter is an indictable offense.
The preliminary inquiry into the matter is set for May 19, 2017.
