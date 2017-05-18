Man charged in deadly Antrim accidentDominica News Online - Thursday, May 18th, 2017 at 9:44 AM
A man has been charged in relation to an accident in Antrim last year which claimed the life of a British citizen who was visiting Dominica.
Investigations into the matter are now complete and on Wednesday, May 15, 2017, Trevor Alfred of Marigot was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, police PRO Pellam Jno Baptiste said.
He was taken to a Magistrate Court in Roseau where the charge was read to him.
He was granted bail in the sum of $EC25,000 and the matter is carded for June 14, 2017.
British national, Tina Monk died in the accident which took place at about 1:00 pm on November 9, 2016. She was visiting Dominica on P&O Cruises.
The accident was the result of a collision between a vehicle driven by Alfred and a tour guide bus driven by Jeffrey Gregory of Grand Bay.
At the time of the accident, which was widely reported in the British press, the police said a total of 13 casualties were transported to hospital; ten of them were non-nationals.
Six of the injured were admitted while six were discharged with minor injuries.
The vehicles involved were extensively damaged.
As a Dominican born British national, I am appalled by the standard of driving in Dominica. In view of the increase of motor vehicles on sometimes poorly maintained roads, I suspect many drivers do not have driving licenses, know very little about road craft or driving etiquette. On my visits to Dominica, I always have a hired car which i use to go all around the Island and on many occasions, it is only my skill and awareness that has prevented accidents. The Government needs to create a Dept of Transport to ensure the improvement of roads and better driving around the Island.
Vehicles, including taxis and buses, still overtake at blind corners on this section of road.
Along the approaching straight stretch – a tempting place for overtaking – there is a deep pothole that causes vehicles to swerve to the center of the road. It has been there since Erica.
his bail too too low!!
No one is above the Law. Good to see that justice is being served. However, the guy who died in the hands of Police in Possi yet to get justice. Are we waiting for people to completely forget as time pass by and emotions lost to stop the case. The police is not above the law. The guy who died was basically sentence to death without due process. Police skipped the courts determine guilty and handed the death penalty in one night.