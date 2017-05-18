A man has been charged in relation to an accident in Antrim last year which claimed the life of a British citizen who was visiting Dominica.

Investigations into the matter are now complete and on Wednesday, May 15, 2017, Trevor Alfred of Marigot was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, police PRO Pellam Jno Baptiste said.

He was taken to a Magistrate Court in Roseau where the charge was read to him.

He was granted bail in the sum of $EC25,000 and the matter is carded for June 14, 2017.

British national, Tina Monk died in the accident which took place at about 1:00 pm on November 9, 2016. She was visiting Dominica on P&O Cruises.

The accident was the result of a collision between a vehicle driven by Alfred and a tour guide bus driven by Jeffrey Gregory of Grand Bay.

At the time of the accident, which was widely reported in the British press, the police said a total of 13 casualties were transported to hospital; ten of them were non-nationals.

Six of the injured were admitted while six were discharged with minor injuries.

The vehicles involved were extensively damaged.