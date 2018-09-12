A man from Morne Prosper has been charged and sentenced in relation to a shooting incident in the community which left another man hospitalized.

Qwesie George was brought to court on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, where he was charged.

He pleaded guilty to Possession of Firearm and Ammunition without a license and discharging a Firearm in a public place.

He was sentenced to two years in prison.

The matter of Shooting with Intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm was adjourned to January 18, 2019, since it is an indictable offense.

Lawrence Paul was shot in Morne Prosper on Friday 24 August 2018.