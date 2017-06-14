Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving walks freeDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 at 9:10 AM
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Evelina Baptiste has filed a notice of “discontinuance” in a matter dealing with Lindon St. Louis of Castle Bruce.
St. Louis was charged with “causing death by dangerous driving” in an incident which took place in August 2013 at Good Hope.
According to court papers, he did cause the death of Corrine Francis by driving motor vehicle registration number TE275 in a manner which was dangerous to the public having regards to all the circumstances of the case including the nature, condition and use of the road and the amount of traffic that is reasonably be expected to be on the road at the time.
In a police report given in 2013, Francis, who was speech and hearing impaired, was crossing a street at Good Hope when she was struck by a dump truck driven by St. Louis. She was pronounced dead at the Princess Margaret Hospital.
Since the incident, he maintained that he was “not guilty” and had not driven dangerously on the road.
In his defense statement to the police, he said in part, “I looked in the road, up and down and there was no traffic at that time. It is a quiet area, there were no pedestrians on the road, and the deceased was not on the road. I guided the truck down the road as it was clear of any obstruction and pedestrian. The deceased came onto the road from nowhere and crossed the road into the path of the truck. I took positive action to avoid a collision with the deceased by running the truck into a parked bus on the left side of the road. She did not respond to the massive noise of the accident with the bus nor did she look back. She walked back into the middle of the road and collided with the truck. I was not driving recklessly.”
Tiyani Behanzin, the lawyer for St. Louis, had petitioned the court for the medical history of the deceased at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) and the local health district that covers Castle Bruce. His information was that the deceased as “deaf and dumb” and suffering from epilepsy.
The autopsy report from the pathologist stated that the thorax and abdomen were the areas mainly affected and there was a great loss of blood from both lungs, the liver and spleen which caused “haemoragic shock which I concluded as being the cause of death.”
Behazin described his client as “a quiet man who has been traumatized by the incident.”
“He has been very distraught about the entire incident since it happened in 2013, this is just unfortunate and it has ruined his life,” Behanzin said.
According to him, while a life has been lost, the circumstances surrounding the accident are not “negligent” on his client and he ought not to have been charged.
He said he was happy that common sense prevailed that the DPP discontinued the matter, making St. Louis a free man.
I am extremely disappointed with the actions taken by the DPP. This is not the first time i have had the ability to observe a case being handled by the DPP where the actions taken by the state is not in keeping with Justice. regardless of the condition of the hearing impaired, truthfully, the vehicle being driven by the accused had ‘Brakes Issues’. So, how can the DPP not find the defendant liable to some regard in the death of the Hearing impaired lady. Shameful. In my heart, having been through the criminal justice system, this is a travesty of justice. JUSTICE was denied by those who purport to uphold it. Numerous cases i have seen lately have end in the same manner. “Discontinuance” . DPP Office, Justice Will be exacted on those who uphold injustice.
Some accidents cannot be avoided. This appears to be one of them. Based under the circumstances, I suppose he is rightfully acquitted.
Nothing can bring the lady back. However, for one who was deaf and dumb – can’t hear and speak – she should not have been walking on the road by herself; unless she sneaked out without being observed. She was obviously living with a relative. She should have been monitored and care taken that she did not venture out and on the road for that matter by herself.
May her soul rest in peace. Amen!
May the driver overcome his traumatic experience. May God help him accordingly.
That Dominica curse runs DEEP. Crime and all sorts of vice and immorality is the order of the day. When will this little Island know the real value of a human life? Eh? Dominica needs a wash.
As I have observed, some of you may not read the articles properly and comprehend what was stated. You must read this article properly.
You read the man’s testimony and about his reaction to this terrible accident which took the life of the woman.
Imagine someone driving and all of a sudden someone appears on the road in oncoming traffic. In this case this is what appeared to have occurred. He did state he tried to avoid her but due to her incapacity – being deaf and dumb, she continued to walk on the road in front of the driver who, at that point, could not have avoided hitting her. Even those who are not impaired in any manner could be absent-minded and dart across the street in front of traffic. This occurs frequently in different countries.
In view of his testimony, credit must be given to the driver.