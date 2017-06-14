The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Evelina Baptiste has filed a notice of “discontinuance” in a matter dealing with Lindon St. Louis of Castle Bruce.

St. Louis was charged with “causing death by dangerous driving” in an incident which took place in August 2013 at Good Hope.

According to court papers, he did cause the death of Corrine Francis by driving motor vehicle registration number TE275 in a manner which was dangerous to the public having regards to all the circumstances of the case including the nature, condition and use of the road and the amount of traffic that is reasonably be expected to be on the road at the time.

In a police report given in 2013, Francis, who was speech and hearing impaired, was crossing a street at Good Hope when she was struck by a dump truck driven by St. Louis. She was pronounced dead at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Since the incident, he maintained that he was “not guilty” and had not driven dangerously on the road.

In his defense statement to the police, he said in part, “I looked in the road, up and down and there was no traffic at that time. It is a quiet area, there were no pedestrians on the road, and the deceased was not on the road. I guided the truck down the road as it was clear of any obstruction and pedestrian. The deceased came onto the road from nowhere and crossed the road into the path of the truck. I took positive action to avoid a collision with the deceased by running the truck into a parked bus on the left side of the road. She did not respond to the massive noise of the accident with the bus nor did she look back. She walked back into the middle of the road and collided with the truck. I was not driving recklessly.”

Tiyani Behanzin, the lawyer for St. Louis, had petitioned the court for the medical history of the deceased at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) and the local health district that covers Castle Bruce. His information was that the deceased as “deaf and dumb” and suffering from epilepsy.

The autopsy report from the pathologist stated that the thorax and abdomen were the areas mainly affected and there was a great loss of blood from both lungs, the liver and spleen which caused “haemoragic shock which I concluded as being the cause of death.”

Behazin described his client as “a quiet man who has been traumatized by the incident.”

“He has been very distraught about the entire incident since it happened in 2013, this is just unfortunate and it has ruined his life,” Behanzin said.

According to him, while a life has been lost, the circumstances surrounding the accident are not “negligent” on his client and he ought not to have been charged.

He said he was happy that common sense prevailed that the DPP discontinued the matter, making St. Louis a free man.