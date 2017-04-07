Forty-five-year-old Eustace Williams has been arrested and charged with the unlawful death of his 59-year-old brother who resided in the community of Trafalgar.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, reported that Williams inflicted serious wounds to the face and head of Edward Magloire on April 2nd, 2017.

Magloire was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where he was examined and admitted.

Jno Baptiste added that he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017.

After conducting a coroner’s inquest, Williams was charged on Thursday, April 6th, 2017 for the alleged murder of his brother, JnoBaptiste said.