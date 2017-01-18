Harold Tyson has been found guilty of buggery by a nine-member jury on January 17, 2017.

The incident took place in September 2014.

Tyson had pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty after a full trial by a judge and jury.

He is now on remand at the State Prison.

The court has ordered a social inquiry report in the matter.

He is expected to be sentenced on February 3, 2017.