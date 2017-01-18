Man found guilty of buggeryDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 at 12:09 PM
Harold Tyson has been found guilty of buggery by a nine-member jury on January 17, 2017.
The incident took place in September 2014.
Tyson had pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty after a full trial by a judge and jury.
He is now on remand at the State Prison.
The court has ordered a social inquiry report in the matter.
He is expected to be sentenced on February 3, 2017.
29 Comments
Do you people hear yourselves. As far as im concerned the beast carried out a serious crime. It doesnt matter who he abused he is a sorry arse idiot and so are you guys.
it was with a minor!!!!!!
That’s like the women in bible…brought before the MESSIAH caught in the act of adultery..up to this day the other party was left out…she could not have committed it by herself…
I believe it’s for that reason HE did not tell them, if anyone of you did not commit adultery cast the first stone. Instead HE said, if anyone of you is without sin let him cast the first stone…perfect example; those who were not doing se were doing sa…
stupid country
DNO did not assist, we the listening and reading public. I’m at lost, was the other person an adult, why wasn’t he charged with buggery? Well maybe the other person was a minor. When two adults agreed to participate in such activities, in the confinement of their home, I cant deem this a crime, now if this was done in the public’s domain, its something else .
DNO please give us the facts
Well said JohnRose! However, I would like some clarity of the buggerry charge, it cannot be willingly for charges to brought. If therecis an under age person involved then let us know. We are In 2017 let consenting adults do what they want in their bedrooms.
This incident represents an indecent exposure instead of this buggery nonsense.
The word itself sound nasty and reading about it even worst. This goes to show how cheap and low human being use their body. It is not what you do but with whom did i.e. must show more pride and respect for our body. God made us to his own image and likeness.
God forbids homosexuality in the Bible. One only needs to read:
Romans 1:26,27.
1 Corinthians 6:9,10.
Genesis 19:1-25 with Jude vs. 7.
But religious reasons are not the only reasons we oppose homosexuality. It is an unhealthy lifestyle.
Homosexuals have more mental health issues. They have a higher rate of alcoholism, more suicides, and a shorter lifespan.
Homosexuals have a higher percentage of deaths from AIDS than heterosexuals and are the one single people group most responsible for the spread of AIDS.
One gay male airline steward continued to have unprotected sex after he tested positive for HIV until he had infected over 200 other men. This is only one example among many gay men who have acted irresponsibly and spread the disease to hundreds of others by unprotected sex.
Because of the practice of anal sex (buggery) among male homosexuals they suffer most from infections and injuries of the anus.
The anti-homosexual laws are for the benefit of the nation.
What kind of none sense is that , sir bugga ? what ? when and how / the A.B.C. of report writing , what school you went to ?, was it a child ? or was it a rape / OR COCENTING ADULT that should be imputed into your report.
Ay ay..this sounds like Cavemen news with this headline..All i’m saying is a man should be charged for rape but charge one man for buggery seems to be that the other participant was a minor. If such is the case charge the man for Rape..
If buggery is a crime, I think masturbation is also a crime..but the jail house ain’t big enough tho..lol.
Buggery of what or child or another adult
… or an animal??
Buggery with whom? a minor? if it is a willing adult, will the other person be charged?
Buggery with an adult. There can never be justice for the accused with a homophobic society and jury and in particular one male jury who I know to be very publicly homophobic and who should have reclused himself from the trial.
IF you know the laws of the land then you have the answer, if you don’t find out
So where the other person?
This is foolishness. If this was a rape, it would make more sense but wasting the country’s resources on a case for what someone does in their bedroom? This is remedial at best. I am not saying to just go full on and legalize gay marriage, or whatever. My stance on that is if anyone want the burdens and joys of marriage let them have it. But to waste the state’s resources on a case like this is ludicrous. This seems more of a way to embarrass someone…I am only going off of what was said here. Of he had sex with a man in public then he should be charged with gross misconduct or indecent exposure. What about all the other gay men and in the closet men in Dominica that haven’t been charged? A social inquiry?? Really. This country has gone to hell in a hand basket. Pedophiles are fine but being gay isn’t? And yes the Bible thumper will be here soon as if they have never sinned or as if one sin is worse than the other. Isn’t your God a forgiving God?
The questions you have asked to defend homosexuality do not add up to a convincing argument.
If somebody breaks a law – any law – he (she) must be tried. That is how the system works.
Gay men in the closet in Dominica are not being tried because they have not been caught.
Nobody said pedophiles are fine but being gay isn\’t . The Bible forbids both these sins. Neither are O.K.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Bible thumpers do not say they have not sinned. I am a Bible thumper (preacher) and I have sinned.
Some sins are worse than others. Is burning a house down not worse than breaking a window? Is murder not worse than stealing a loaf of bread?
Of course God is a forgiving God! But that is not a license to sin. The sinner must be sorry for what he (she) did and repent. This means to the best of our ability we confess to God and turn away from the sin.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Well said my dear. Its indeed a waste of the country resources. Lots of hard core criminals can walk the streets free at large to do as they please. Rapist are given light sentences yet people are prosecuted for their sexual orientation. How bogus. The country has bigger problems than consenting adults having sex. Its inhumane to punish consenting adults for having sex in their privacy. How foolish. Is this country going backward ?
I hear you clearly. All sin is sin. None bigger than the other. God is a forgiving God who ask that we not tempt him. Just because he is forgiving doesn’t mean that we live our lives any way, time after time and expect him to forgive us over and over again. If someone is really sorry for their sins they turn away from it not keep indulging in it. God shows mercy to all of us but expects repentance.
VERY WELL SAID ” Mimi Johnrose”. I couldn’t have said it better myself.
I don’t understand homosexuality but what people do in the privacy of their own homes is non of our business. LIVE AND LET LIVE!
The Pedophile laws they should spend time reconstructing to give pedophiles harsher punishments and institute laws to penalize neglectful parents or parents who willingly allow their children to be abused.
They there wasting time with what gown men doing in their own bedrooms. this country to turning more upside down as time goes by. No wonder half of the population lives outside of Dominica. And those inside migrate as soon as they can get the chance.
What are the facts?
I would not blame the country for this. Ok. It is the 9 jury I would blame. If the facts says two men in their bedroom then how this reach in court? I don’t understand y would people ruin a young man life like dis. Who did he bugga? Is it a adult a child? And if is a adult it can’t be only he. Give us the facts of the case please so we can comment from a more informed standpoint. Because this sounds more of a homophobic punitive judgement. So many Bogarde that doing their thing. In the bi-election had buggara. In CB had dem. In grandbay have them be it watersco or senatizer. I even hear sticky fingers in dat to. Lapwet have them all of them in their thing and I don’t have a problem with them man. As long as is in their private homes Wat u troubling dem man for? People have choices in life. Who are we to tell them wat to do? We call dem nasty for enjoying dem self and should they call us nasty for doing opposite to dem? Sin is sin an god said no big or little sin. Where is Mrs. T…
Think and utilize your common sense! Do you not have one? Whoever he did it with did not consent to it, be it an animal. The latter made me laugh. This is why he was charged and imprisoned.
You stated about Bible thumpers. Do you not know what is contained in the Holy Bible? Do you pretend not to know or ignore it?
Is God pleased with homosexuals? Check the Holy Bible, St. Paul’s writings and godly advice, as inspired by the Holy Spirit which he taught us that, it is an abomination to the Lord..
Jesus Christ is still the Same, Yesterday, Today and Forever. He is taking note of all we say and do.
Watch your words lest you condemn yourself.
Moving away from God? Find yourself some faith in the Lord and
His words bro. Buggery is illegal because it is unnatural,just like
Beastiality. To lower one self to stoop to sodomy for sexual gratification
In a land where so many women live is ridiculous. We might as well
Legalize beastiality judging by your comments. Homosexuality
Is a mental and spiritual problem. Lock this dude up. Nothing pleasurable
About a man shoving up another man anus bro.
It is illegal. The state has the right to prosecute.
I couldn’t agree with you more.. There are people earning big money… police , lawyers, judges, social workers(?) etc, etc. looking into this nonsense .. like we haven’t got much more productive work for these people to be doing. I would go further .. get these nonsensical laws off our books .. the people would handed down these archaic laws to us have long since abandoned them .. this is 2017 people!!
What in the article tells you that it was in his bedroom? ARe you using DNO to vent for an unrelated topic?