Man found guilty of buggeryDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 at 12:09 PM
Harold Tyson has been found guilty of buggery by a nine-member jury on January 17, 2017.
The incident took place in September 2014.
Tyson had pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty after a full trial by a judge and jury.
He is now on remand at the State Prison.
The court has ordered a social inquiry report in the matter.
He is expected to be sentenced on February 3, 2017.
