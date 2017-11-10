A man has been sentenced to four years for looting in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

He was sentenced at the St. Joseph’s Magistrate Court.

Reports are that he pleaded guilty to looting at the Fine Foods Warehouse in Jimmit.

It has been reported that police found a number of items in his possession including a solar panel, three batteries, a chiller and a transformer, among others.

There was widespread looting on the island following Hurricane Maria.

In the aftermath of the storm, the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) said the private sector in Dominica was dealt a major blow because of looting.

Some have described the matter as the “human hurricane.”