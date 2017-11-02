A Portsmouth man has been jailed for three years of hard labour for theft in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Calvin Francis, of Chances in Portsmouth, was intercepted by the police on September 20 driving a motor vehicle, owned by him, filled with goods belonging to the owners of Blue Sky Store.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste reported that Francis was charged with theft and taken to the Magistrate Court in Portsmouth on October 27, where he was found guilty and sentenced.

Meanwhile, Royston George has been remanded at the state prison for allegedly stealing a 6,500 watts generator belonging to MH International.

He was also charged with battery of police, threats against the police and resisting arrest.

The matter against him will continue at the Portsmouth Magistrate Court on November 13.