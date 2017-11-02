Man gets three years of hard labour for theft in wake of MariaDominica News Online - Thursday, November 2nd, 2017 at 9:59 AM
A Portsmouth man has been jailed for three years of hard labour for theft in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Calvin Francis, of Chances in Portsmouth, was intercepted by the police on September 20 driving a motor vehicle, owned by him, filled with goods belonging to the owners of Blue Sky Store.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste reported that Francis was charged with theft and taken to the Magistrate Court in Portsmouth on October 27, where he was found guilty and sentenced.
Meanwhile, Royston George has been remanded at the state prison for allegedly stealing a 6,500 watts generator belonging to MH International.
He was also charged with battery of police, threats against the police and resisting arrest.
The matter against him will continue at the Portsmouth Magistrate Court on November 13.
3 Comments
Good. get the rest of them
This one is something positive right? It is the bear foot man on the street so arresting him, charging him, and jailing him for stealing to survive is great news. But if we ask Prime Minister Skerrit to tell us about our passport money and who in the world has our passport, we are very negative and now is not the time for that because people dying, people hungry, people hopeless and all the other nonsense hypocrites come up with. I am not saying it is wrong to jail him but if it is ok for some to steal and become millionaire with no questions asked, why is it great news to jail a poor man that looted after a storm
Deal with all these vagabonds as they ought to be dealt with officers. Hunt them down like they ought to be hunted.
It have more of them still walking the streets who were stealing from business places in Roseau and Portsmouth. I say expand the prison buildings to make more space and lock up all of these male & female thieves who were stealing stuff after the hurricane.