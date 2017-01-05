Investigations have commenced into an incident which has left a man of Colihaut nursing a head injury at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said it was reported to the police that about 11:30 pm on Saturday 18th, February 2017, Bradley Philogene of Colihaut who resides in Pointe Michel sustained an injury to his head which was inflicted with a stone.

Jno Baptiste said Philogene was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the PMH where he was examined by a medical Doctor and admitted.

He said one man is being sought in relation to this incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information which can assist the police with the investigation can contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at telephone numbers 266-5164, 266-5165 and 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at telephone number 1-800-8477.