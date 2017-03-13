Man hit in head with stone passesDominica News Online - Monday, March 13th, 2017 at 9:10 AM
A man who was brutally hit in the head with a stone has died of his injuries, Dominica News Online has been reliably informed.
Bradley Philogene of Colihaut who resided in Pointe Michel passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2017 after undergoing surgery in St. Lucia last Friday.
According to the police, Philogene sustained an injury to his head after being hit with a stone on February, 18 2017.
He was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was examined and admitted.
In a report to the media on February 22, the police stated that one man was being sought in the matter.
No updates have been given on the incident.
21 Comments
” After undergoing surgery in “St.Lucia”. Why can’t we have these procedures done in Dominica? How long do we have to wait for a proper hospital to be built. But the government building hotels like crazy> I wonder who is going to occupy them. I am thinking the snakes and lizards will be welcomed guests.
Curly , Clementine, and entire family, I send my sincere condolences to you all. As a mother who has lost a child, I feel your pain. May God give you all the strength to bear this pain. Remember the good days with him. I am really sad to read this news. Trust God. Sincere condolences to the family………..Ivenia
i said it already and I will say it again. the catholic church needs to ban that ungodly event called carnival…. cause they started it…. pagan feast.
A government cannot legislate morality . Whoever, is leading the nation was convicne the people to each other keeper. DA use to believe in the African proverb. that it takes a village to raise a child. RIP Philogeme
My sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Bradly Philogene.
The police report said one man was being sought.
Common sense would tell us that if this man is guilty he will make himself scarce and may be trying to get farther away. The investigation may take longer than is desired.
Unless you know all the facts and details of the case it is best not to criticise the police. Their work is sometimes challenging and dangerous. Most officers are dedicated people who do their best.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill
I send my sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Bradley Philo Colihaut.
The DNO article reported that one man is being sought. Common sense tells us if this man is guilty he is making himself scarce and may be trying to get farther away. It is reasonable to believe this investigation may take longer than is desired.
It is best not to criticise the police unless you have all the facts and details pertaining to the case and know what you are talking about. Police work is challenging and sometimes dangerous. Many (probably most) officers are dedicated people and who their best.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Ehhh… This will not stop me from critizing those fools who posay in the police station… all day, everyday.
Change the location, place or person… a waste of tax is just that, a waste.
These guys investigations are quite questionable. So before you put your hand in fire for these idiots, verify said facts and details.
Please note that was as of February 22 2017 matters may be different today. The man is in custody. The police are doing thier work.
Bad administration equals bad outcome across the board. Never in my lifetime, have Dominica been so cold and heartless and lawless. Come-on Linton light the fire!!! We are losing on all ends, here.
To the family and friends of Mr. Philogene, I am so sorry for your loss, especially in this manner. My God comfort you in this tragic time.
So so sad!!!!
Condolences to the family who are a great support to us; both on his mother and father’s side. It proves the point over and over again on that island. My nephew was hit similarly in 2014 in Roseau. The events that unfolded which include large amounts of money spent, coupled with quick actions by family members (note – family members )……the rest is history!!!! Too traumatic to recount.
May the family experience special strength at this difficult time.
What do you expect when murderers get to walk free? What a country we live in. RIP young man I hope someone pays for this!
There was eye witness just say who did it.
Yes the police is investigating the matter[ bull crap] they don’t do nothing they sit in the police station play video games, and watch T.V I walked at a police station one day and he was fast asleep with both feet on the desk , what a joke D .A. police laughing stuck of the Caribbean ..
Yes Thts so true. And all over D/A Thts wt dey doin.
The police are human and we all have our moments.
Officers playing video games or watching T.V. or an officer dosing off at his desk had nothing to do with the current murder case. Even in policing there are slow spells when officers may take a break. Please cut them a little slack.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill
Come on, if a police officer is at a station with not pressing issues to deal with why cant he take a nap? When there’s work to do, he will definitely deal with it.
Dear BEB,
That is why D/ca got stock in reverse GEAR nothing positive is taking place in D/ca if U can tell me a man at work with nothing pressing at the moment should take a nap then what else
After undergoing surgery in “St.Lucia” Probably took him to long to get the aid needed. Jah Domique boy.
Alas Papa Bodiere 2017 is not a good year for Dominica nou. I mean all we seeing and hearing is crime, murder, cool wosh in hean, gun shot wound, bridge collapsing, airport closing, Monfared hiding here for 6 months with help from our government, allegation about our PM under investigation and according to Mr Kenneth Rijock blog, PM may have been charged, and I quote “One possible co-conspirator who may have ready been charge http://rijock.blogspot.com/. It’s a very tuff 2017 for us thus far.
Trevor Johnson will tired make blogs. I don’t know who an opinion on a blog is facts