Man hit in head with stone passesDominica News Online - Monday, March 13th, 2017 at 9:10 AM
A man who was brutally hit in the head with a stone has died of his injuries, Dominica News Online has been reliably informed.
Bradley Philogene of Colihaut who resided in Pointe Michel passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2017 after undergoing surgery in St. Lucia last Friday.
According to the police, Philogene sustained an injury to his head after being hit with a stone on February, 18 2017.
He was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was examined and admitted.
In a report to the media on February 22, the police stated that one man was being sought in the matter.
No updates have been given on the incident.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
I send my sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Bradley Philo Colihaut.
The DNO article reported that one man is being sought. Common sense tells us if this man is guilty he is making himself scarce and may be trying to get farther away. It is reasonable to believe this investigation may take longer than is desired.
It is best not to criticise the police unless you have all the facts and details pertaining to the case and know what you are talking about. Police work is challenging and sometimes dangerous. Many (probably most) officers are dedicated people and who their best.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Bad administration equals bad outcome across the board. Never in my lifetime, have Dominica been so cold and heartless and lawless. Come-on Linton light the fire!!! We are losing on all ends, here.
So so sad!!!!
Condolences to the family who are a great support to us; both on his mother and father’s side. It proves the point over and over again on that island. My nephew was hit similarly in 2014 in Roseau. The events that unfolded which include large amounts of money spent, coupled with quick actions by family members (note – family members )……the rest is history!!!! Too traumatic to recount.
May the family experience special strength at this difficult time.
What do you expect when murderers get to walk free? What a country we live in. RIP young man I hope someone pays for this!
There was eye witness just say who did it.
Yes the police is investigating the matter[ bull crap] they don’t do nothing they sit in the police station play video games, and watch T.V I walked at a police station one day and he was fast asleep with both feet on the desk , what a joke D .A. police laughing stuck of the Caribbean ..
After undergoing surgery in “St.Lucia” Probably took him to long to get the aid needed. Jah Domique boy.
Alas Papa Bodiere 2017 is not a good year for Dominica nou. I mean all we seeing and hearing is crime, murder, cool wosh in hean, gun shot wound, bridge collapsing, airport closing, Monfared hiding here for 6 months with help from our government, allegation about our PM under investigation and according to Mr Kenneth Rijock blog, PM may have been charged, and I quote “One possible co-conspirator who may have ready been charge http://rijock.blogspot.com/. It’s a very tuff 2017 for us thus far.