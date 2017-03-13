A man who was brutally hit in the head with a stone has died of his injuries, Dominica News Online has been reliably informed.

Bradley Philogene of Colihaut who resided in Pointe Michel passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2017 after undergoing surgery in St. Lucia last Friday.

According to the police, Philogene sustained an injury to his head after being hit with a stone on February, 18 2017.

He was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was examined and admitted.

In a report to the media on February 22, the police stated that one man was being sought in the matter.

No updates have been given on the incident.