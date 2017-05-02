Man in custody in San Sauveur stabbingDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017 at 1:40 PM
The police have a man in custody as they investigate an incident which left an elderly man dead in San Sauveur.
The incident took place at around 7:00 pm on Sunday, April 30, police PRO Pellam Jno Baptiste said.
During the incident, Rogecien Laurent, 61, of Petite Soufriere sustained an injury to his chest and was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
The man in custody is from San Sauveur and he has not been charged.
A coroner’s inquest will be convened in the matter and investigations are ongoing, Jno Baptiste said.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigations should call the Criminal Investigations Department at 266-5164, 266-5165, 255-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.