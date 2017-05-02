The police have a man in custody as they investigate an incident which left an elderly man dead in San Sauveur.

The incident took place at around 7:00 pm on Sunday, April 30, police PRO Pellam Jno Baptiste said.

During the incident, Rogecien Laurent, 61, of Petite Soufriere sustained an injury to his chest and was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

The man in custody is from San Sauveur and he has not been charged.

A coroner’s inquest will be convened in the matter and investigations are ongoing, Jno Baptiste said.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigations should call the Criminal Investigations Department at 266-5164, 266-5165, 255-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.