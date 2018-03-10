Man killed in Good HopeDominica News Online - Saturday, March 10th, 2018 at 7:30 AM
A man was killed in Good Hope, information reaching DNO says.
The exact time the incident took place is unknown at this time.
Unconfirmed reports say the man was killed following an argument in the community.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.