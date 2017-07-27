Man reportedly shot in LoubiereDominica News Online - Thursday, July 27th, 2017 at 8:22 AM
A young man was shot in the leg in Loubiere on Thursday morning, according to reports reaching Dominica News Online.
Reports are that the young man was approached by another man on a motor scooter who shot him twice in the leg.
The condition of the man is unknown.
The incident took place in an area where a video was shot of two men involved in a fight. The video has since gone viral.
Unconfirmed reports indicate the shooting may be related to that incident.
DNO is following this developing story.
