Man shot and injured in St. JosephDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 at 10:22 AM
A Haitian man is now a patient at the Princess Margaret Hospital after he was shot in St. Joseph on Saturday, February 3, 2018.
One man is in custody on suspicion of shooting with intent to commit grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident which took place around 3:00 pm.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said, Mederick Desiree, who he said is Dominican by registration, received gunshot wounds to his left thigh and left rib cage.
He was transported to the St. Joseph Health Center where he was seen by medical personnel and then transferred to the Accident and Emergency Department of the PMH where he was medically examined and admitted.
One firearm has been recovered by the police, Jno Baptiste said.
He also thanked the residents of St. Joseph for their assistance in the matter.
Investigations are ongoing.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
Well done someone is in custody.
I give thanks to the Dominica police force for being able to investigate and to have someone in custody already in this shooting. They really moved quickly and I applaud them. That being said my next question is, what about the young man from Goodwill that was short and killed after hurricane Maria? Has anyone been brought in for questioning? We know the incident took place in the presence of his mom and dad and since then the dad has also died a very painful death. What is police PRO saying? Mr. Pelham Jno Baptiste do you have any updated information? I noticed you thanked villagers of St. Joe for assistance; are you saying you got no assistance from the residents of Goodwill? Not even his mom who was present and still grieving? A Jamaican friend of mine introduced me to another Jamaican friend of his and was happy to know I was from Dominica. When he got know I was from Dominica he asked me he was in DA after Maria as a soldier and heard Jamaican army killed man which is not true
The Jamaican soldier assured me that no Jamaican killed or hurt any Dominican. He said before the left Jamaica they were reminded to protect and assist citizens and if anyone had done anything contrary, they would be arrested and would pay for their crime. He said many more to me but I will ask some important questions later. So Mr. Pelham Jhn Baptiste please tell the people what you may know about that shooting death. I must admit that the blood of innocent people will be upon us because we have done some terrible things to people
Innocent looters? Really? My my you people are sick
So Pellam ,who is the shooter,the public needs to know.
First of all I wish the young Haitian man speedy and full recovery. Things of this sort make Dominica a very dangerous place, especially with Carnival coming and most of Dominica is still in darkness. But to make things worse, people have no confidence in our police, especially in the commissioner and his deputy who are clearly not working in the best interest of Dominica but rather, only seem to be working in the interest of the government. To make things worse there are many unlicensed guns in the hands of people and the government / police don’t seem too perturbed at all. Let’s not forget the barrels of guns the commissioner and Tony said that landed in Dominica and though they said they have the information, yet to date , no one has been arrested. Another thing that makes DA dangerous is that of the young man that was killed after Maria, in the presence of his parents and siblings and to date no arrest, though we have heard songs of JA soldier while street vibes say is DA police
Even though there is sporadic gunfire, Dominica is not as violent as many other Caribbean territories. The police should make every effort to gather the necessary intelligence to get the guns off the streets as these are the favorite weapons of choice of these misguided thugs. I hope the right person is in custody and would be made to pay severely for this gruesome act.