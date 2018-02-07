A Haitian man is now a patient at the Princess Margaret Hospital after he was shot in St. Joseph on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

One man is in custody on suspicion of shooting with intent to commit grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident which took place around 3:00 pm.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said, Mederick Desiree, who he said is Dominican by registration, received gunshot wounds to his left thigh and left rib cage.

He was transported to the St. Joseph Health Center where he was seen by medical personnel and then transferred to the Accident and Emergency Department of the PMH where he was medically examined and admitted.

One firearm has been recovered by the police, Jno Baptiste said.

He also thanked the residents of St. Joseph for their assistance in the matter.

Investigations are ongoing.