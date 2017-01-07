Man shot in Pointe MichelDominica News Online - Saturday, January 7th, 2017 at 10:12 AM
One man from the community of Pointe Michel is a patient at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) nursing gun shot wounds after he was shot in the early hours of Saturday, January 7, 2017.
The man was shot three times at close range by his attacker who he earlier had an argument with in a bar in the Pointe Michel community.
Police are investigating the matter and are in search of the suspect.
achellment tout moun ni fizi a domnik. I am noticing a trend with most of these shootings… “after an argument at a bar/ fete… vaval 2k17 watch yourself ….
Thank god that guy didnt have no aim, how you at point blank range and you cant finish your target
Why do the people of Dominica are having guns, going out and having a good time should never end up with people shooting one another. Why the government allows gun inside the country in the first place, what is the purpose of having guns this is not a good image for Dominica to hear such things going on over there. My question is why should the government allows people to have guns and why allow it at all. What are you trying to prove, bringing guns into the country and allowing people to buy them is outrageous and that’s not the way to help the economy’s growth people of DA can’t afford this added tension they should not leave in fear of anyone getting hurt, they should leave their lives in peace and enjoy it, DA shouldn’t be like the other countries that looks over their shoulder every time they step out or look out their windows. The government should take more serious step and ban guns from entering or let anyone come in to do any kind of gun selling business in the country…
Nice start to the new year we’re having. but, don’t worry everything under control by government.
What is wrong in CRIMINICA?
OUR LOVELY COUNTRY USED TO BE SO NICE, NOW IT’S BEING PROMOTED IN THE NEWS. ..
SORRY LOVELYNICA. .THESE ROGUES ARE TURGING YOU INTO “CRIMINICA. .
SO SAD!!!
For a while, to a certain extent all was well in D/ca. Now the stabbings,shootings and murders have commenced in early January 2017. What will occur throughout the year?
It may not be easy to avoid an argument. It should be easy to walk away from it.
Arguments occur easily. Someone makes a statement. The other replies amicably, sarcastically or angrily. It could end up in injury or murder.
Some are unable to converse and argue amicably. Ignorance, inconsideration and wickedness of heart cause a discussion/argument to end in injury and murder.
This is a society of such people to be transformed. Counseling and rehabilitation is necessary.
Those who operate the Village Council, in each village must do something about that, to educate their villagers to learn to communicate, discuss/argue amicably and get along with their fellow people. This would avoid arguments which could prove dangerous and avoid atrocities as injuries and murders.
It can be done.
Dominica is becoming a lawless state
Da need prayers young people go to mass
Dominica these days is like a cursed nation, like a nation that turned from Jehovah, no matter the amount of churches we have. That curse began in 2000, when we, because of hate and stupidity removed a government that was working all over in the country and offered hope to all. Since that 2000 crime was committed, we opened the door to the devil and all we are seeing is manifestation of his works as the country gets from very bad to terribly worse. In that same year Rosie, the one we voted uwp for, was buried; four years later it was Piero who succeeded Rosie (my sympathy to both families). That’s how Skerrit, a poor boy without a bicycle came on the scene, and from 2004 to this date, is in ur face corruption upon corruption, house burnt Christmas day and now boxing day, then there is murder upon murder, lots of stabbings and drive by shootings, as if violence and crime is the capital of Dominica, althougj Erica and other storms tried to teach us. Y are we so blind? Can we not see?
Yes I!! So people really think they can do what they want!! The law needs to grow some teeth!! Enough is enough!!
wow…..and he survived..chhhhh
What is really going on in DA theses days so sad to see my country going down like that
Looks like them police not doing their job at all when is drugs you all there but shooting the shooters always set free unlicensed fire arm from day one and the police knows but yet this guy …….still go around shooting people
God is good Mr 13 from bath estate you think you’re a Gangstar gun alone that’s your strength you better pray hard cause the Haitian man want his money.
Your time will soon come just going around with gun and shooting in public in the mix of children. It’s time someone put u in a corner.