Man shot on Giraudel bus, diesDominica News Online - Wednesday, July 5th, 2017 at 2:22 PM
A man from Giraudel has died after he was shot on a bus, reports reaching DNO indicate.
The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.
Details are sketchy at this time but reports are that the man was on a Giraudel bus traveling to that community when the incident took place.
A DNO reporter at the Princess Margaret Hospital confirmed that the man is dead.
DNO is following this developing story.
Da getting like getto what ashame people dont value life no more we need prayers
What a sad chapter in Dominica’s history.
Please or please do not change Gravity with this killing
Lovely Dominica
Dominica coming fast
Oh dear Jesus! Another man gone. Men behave yourselves? Are you leaving us sisters to wash plates? That wasn’t the Fathers intension for us. Let us all learn to live at peace with each other. Amen… condolences to family , relatives and friends of the deceased.
His time is quickly approaching so he sends his demons to torment the inhabitants, particularly those who are weak. The bible says that people perish because they have no knowledge! It is in Jesus, once we open up to him, his law in our hearts will activate and we will read the bible and do what we are asked to do.
When we surrender the Holy Spirit takes control. Imagine we are in trouble and all we have to do is praise God and our battles are fought and won because God never looses!
I am not turning back! I was there! I am now a citizen of heaven with all of my rights! Psalms 103 tells of some rights! What more do i want?
People, your future is not here! It is in eternity! Satan never plays a fair game. Those who do not believe in God, you never see smoke without fire! For hundreds of years you hear of God.. even mingled with history. Babylon, Rome….. You believe Nero, Caesar, why do you not believe in Jesus?
The best documented word!
you hear the word and it is in your…
Amen Sister. I truly believe that we are living in the end of times.
That is truly scary, the level of heinous crimes committed now in Dominica. Not even in the US has a bus shooting occured in recent memory. This type of execution was most dangerous as well, because it was done in an enclosed public area. I am calling on the Minister for Justice and the Commissioner of Police to review the standards by which firearms are sold to the public. I am calling on legislators to get tougher on gun related crime, maybe to the point of re-imposing the death penalty. We are on track to becoming the highest homicide per capita island in the Caribbean, not good for tourism as well.
Here we go again disrespect to each other. Where is the village concept?
Gravity again lol