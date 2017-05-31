A nine-member jury of seven women and two men has returned a unanimous guilty verdict in the murder case involving Rudy Junior Jones of Marigot.

Falcon Wallace was killed on August 24, 2012 in Marigot but Jones who claimed that the deceased had “provoked him and tried to rob him of his money and he was forced to defend himself.”

Speaking to the press moments after the verdict was announced, defense counsel David Bruney, who represented Jones in the matter, called the case “a difficult one” but said, “we will appeal.”

“It’s a murder case and you know that an appeal is coming and we feel that we have some healthy ground for appeal,” he said.

Asked where he thinks it may have gone wrong for his client, Bruney said, “might be the nature of the wound which was extensive internally and maybe the jury felt that way, you never know what the jury thinks.”

He continued, “You are never surprised at the decision when it comes to murder…the jury sees things and that’s why you have an appeal court. We see positive areas for appeal.”

Bruney expressed thanks and congratulations to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for their professional way in dealing with the matter.

“I just want to thank the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) office who was very accommodating in this trial. It’s nice to do a case with counsel who is very civil and the DPP staff was very good I want to congratulate them because they did a good job,” Bruney stated.

State attorney attached to the office of the DPP Fernillia Felix prosecuted the case and she was assisted by Ann Riviere and Carlita Benjamin.

The court has ordered a social injury report and also a psychiatric report on the convicted murderer on or before June 22, 2017.

The state has said that they will not seek the death penalty in the matter.

No date has been fixed yet for sentencing.

Jones is now on remand at the Stock Farm Prison.