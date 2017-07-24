High Court Victoria Charles Clarke has imposed an 18-year jail sentence on Rudy Jones Junior for the 2012 murder of Falcon Wallace.

He was found guilty on May 31, 2017 by a nine-member jury of seven women and two men.

Wallace was killed on August 24, 2012 in Marigot but Jones claimed that the deceased had “provoked him and tried to rob him of his money and he was forced to defend himself.”

In a strong mitigating plea on behalf of his client, lawyer David Bruney told the court that Jones was remorseful for what had happened and never intended to kill Wallace. He asked the court to “temper justice with mercy” when passing sentence.

Justice Charles-Clarke placed 20 years as her bench mark and she said that after reviewing all the facts, including the mitigating put forward by his lawyer, a sentence of 18 years was the court’s sentence with time served.

Jones has been on remand since May 31, 2017 after the guilty verdict.

Brief facts of the case

In an unsworn statement from the prison’s dock, Jones told the court that on the day in question, Friday, August 24, 2012, he came from work on a bus and went to Marigot.

He had gotten paid and had EC$1,800.00 in his possession.

“The bus dropped me in the junction and I took out the plastic of money in my pocket…I took 20.00, paid the driver and he gave me back 10.00, I went to the shop of Jeffery Charles to get a Guinness,” Jones said.

According to him, while being served, he felt two hands in his pocket.

“When I turned I saw Falcon (the deceased) on one side and Frankie on the other. I asked them what their problem is. Falcon said he was going to rob me tonight,” he stated.

He said that he took the drink, left both men in the shop and made his way home.

“I went to a standpipe close to my home; I always stop there to clean my shoes. I heard a voice saying, ‘you going to get robbed for true tonight.’ I continued cleaning my shoes and then felt a slap on my ears,” the accused stated.

After receiving the slap, he said he asked (Falcon), “Why you slap me…I am not your child.” He said the deceased told him, “The plastic of money I want.”

Jones said that he asked Falcon if he was working for him.

“He made another attempt to give me another slap, so I pass the piece of knife on him. He fell. I went to the pipe and drank water and went home, that’s all,” Jones stated.

The case for the defense was that of “provocation” and that his client was under attack and was forced to defend himself.

The medical report stated that the deceased died of a 10-cm wound which damaged his intestine and caused severe shock and hemorrhage.

State attorney attached to the office of the DPP Fernillia Felix prosecuted the case and she was assisted by Ann Riviere and Carlita Benjamin.