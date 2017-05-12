The murder trial involving Rudy Junior Jones of Marigot commenced on Thursday at the High Court in Roseau.

Jones, in 2012, was charged for the stabbing death of Falcon Wallace in Marigot.

The incident occurred around midnight in August of 2012, in an area of Marigot called “The Dam”.

Reports are that Wallace died as a result of a stab wound he sustained to his lower abdomen during an altercation with Jones.

Attorney at law David Bruney is representing Jones while the State’s case is led by State attorney Fernillia Felix.

High court Judge Victoria Charles-Clarke is the presiding Judge in the matter.