Two men are presently nursing gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Bath Estate.

The incident took place on Saturday, June 17th at 9:00 pm near the Bath Estate Community Center.

According to Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, four masked individuals armed with guns fired bullets that injured 24-year-old Marlon Philbert of Elmshall and 23-year-old Dervon Joseph of Newtown.

“Philbert and Joseph were transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital where they received medical attention,” Jno Baptiste said.

He added that investigations are ongoing into the matter.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with investigations can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at telephone numbers 266-5164, 266-5165 or 265-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.