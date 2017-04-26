The May Session of the Criminal Court opened at the High Court in Roseau before Justice Victoria Charles-Clarke on April 25, 2017.

There are 31 matters on the court cause list.

Most of the matters are those adjourned from previous sessions while some of them are also set for sentencing this week.

Sherman Webb, Daniel E. Bannis, Mitchel Toussaint, Montelle Dick and Rudy Junior Jones are also charged with murders and these matters have been on the list now for some time.

Eleven of the matters are of a sexual nature meaning rape, unlawful sexual intercourse, indecent assault, attempted buggery, and bestiality.

There are also matters dealing with theft, burglary, aggravated burglary, shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, abduction, unlawful wounding and causing death by dangerous driving.

Iam Massicott and Michelle Azille pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated burglary and shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to police officers in the 2012 Marigot Credit Union incident where the Credit Union was robbed of EC$36,851.00.