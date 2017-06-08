May his dreams turn to dust – Pinard-Byrne on Linton’s failure to pay court costsDominica News Online - Thursday, June 8th, 2017 at 8:23 AM
Chartered Accountant, Kieron Pinard-Byrne has revealed that enforcement procedures will now be taken against Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton after he failed to pay court costs ordered by the London-based Privy Council in a long-running libel court case.
“May the chips fall where they may, may all his dreams turn to dust,” Pinard-Byrne told state-owned DBS Radio on the matter.
According to Pinard-Byrne, Linton was to pay £25, 992.12 by the end of the business day on Tuesday, June 6 and by 1:00 pm on Thursday, his attorneys told him that Linton had not yet paid up.
“This is an egregious legal default by Mr. Linton which puts him in default of the January 2016 Privy Council Order,” he noted.
He stated that the “full force of the law” will now be brought against Linton until all legal financial restitutions are paid.
“This default by Mr. Linton also dishonors the Office of the Leader of the Opposition,” Pinard-Byrne said.
He said enforcement proceedings will now be taken by his attorneys.
“My legal counsel in consultation with senior counsel will now embark on the process of enforcement proceedings and that is why I say may the chips fall where they may but the full force of the law under those enforcement proceedings will support me based on the Privy Council cost order in which he is in default of,” Pinard-Byrne said.
The matter centers around the Layou River Economic Citizenship Program and the Layou River Hotel project and goes back to 2002 when Pinard-Byrne sued Linton because of an article he published on a website and statements made about the same program on a radio show, on which Linton, who was a journalist then, was a guest.
In his suit, Pinard-Byrne said he was libeled by Linton.
The matter went through the local courts, to the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal and finally to the Privy Council which ruled that Linton did indeed libel Pinard-Byrne.
DNO has unable to get a comment from Linton on the matter.
Who is the winner here? Too often I have seen cases for defamation causing the litigant becoming the butt of public ridicule and loss of respect. It is clear, however who are the real losers in this saga? The people of Dominica, who are left seriously out of pocket in return for a never-completed, derelict development that is slowly being reclaimed by nature. I am left with the feeling that justice has still not been served in this case.
Off course you want his dream to turn to dust because you know the day he becomes pm you and the cowboys will have some very interesting questions to answer and many of you will receive just compensation.
1) So where is the money?
2) Is this political?
“May all his dreams turn to dust”. So says Kieron Pinard-Byrne. A man should never be so proud to broadcast his desire to see the downfall of another because that other person was trying to seek for truth. GOD SAVE DOMINICA FROM CONTINUED EVIL
his dreams may turn to dust but we must be careful wat we wish for others cause ” woe unto the man who thinks you can do these wrongs and get away woe unto to you and watch out for day”
The intention is clear, the destruction of a fellow Dominican. How painfully sad. Is this what we now consider as brotherly love and being our brother’s keeper. Surely this is unbridgled agression and wickedness which cannot be sanctioned. Dominica is already poor and this attempt to fleece one of his earnings which was viewed by various courts with at best an equivocal verdict should not be enforceable to the tune requested. But we know that mankind is wicked and we can only pray that the Lord will not allow such wickedness to reign.
So it is public. It is not about justice. It is about killing the dreams of the threat to the present regime.
The more Dominicans continue to embark on mauvais langue politics, the more embarrassing it is going to get. You see, Dominica is an interdependent country, contrary to what one wants to believe . The people pulling the strings are not Dominicans, you have the right to verbiage, at the end of the day decisions are not made on the Island, aid receiving countries are like roaches in front of fowls. Mr Skerrit is being called upon to deliver, but i don’t believe that he has put the case to his country men/women on the perils of being an aid receiving state. Mr Linton , it seems continue to make faux pas, and thats not good for him or the country, but then again Dominicans continue to say what they want without research or facts, money needed for both personal and national development is being demanded by imperialist agents, who really don’t care if Dominica sinks or floats. the partisan divide has also made it more plausible for enemy to have and make his play, a very sad situation…
Dreams are nothing but dust till they are realized. Some people don’t even have dreams though but nightmares, don’t they mr. Pinard-Byrne.
Words are powerful and dangerous…. May all his dreams turn to dust… Those words are powerful and dangerous. Lennox, repent and TRY to change your foolish pride and attitude.
Like it or not, that is what we call the rule of law. Sometimes it works in our favor and other times it works against us, that is the rule of Law.
Mr. Burns you are already a walking bag of dust and in a short time that bag will be laid to rest.Dust to dust ashes to ashes and we all fall in that category so enjoy your time in your dust bag!
Too much talk in DA. I am beyond fed up. Mr. Linton why didn’t you respect the law and pay up?
Your mouth ago put you inna problem.
Has Pinard Burne instituted proceedings against those who committed “CONSTRUCTION FRAUD” during “the construction” of the Layou River HoteL?
Is the Government of Dominica interested in doing anything about this project of which it is now Majority Shareholder?
Lavie Dominigue twiste!
They could NEVER get away with this in Jamaica or Trinidad or Guyana.
But ,ALL IN NOT LOST. Mark our words. NO NEVER!!
It is now 11.44 am on Thursday June 8th. How could his lawyers inform him by 1.00pm Thursday (today – it is still not yet 1.00pm) that Linton had not paid up??? Is this poor reporting or a misquotation of Mr. Byrne’s statement?
HOTEP!
Alas i feel sorry for Linton we I hoping cbi money can help a patriot like linton. Keron will get his crailing doh worry. Ah ah magway sa. Linton serve God with your life and your time and God will come through for you. I not voting your party but I feel your pain. I know you have children neices nephews etc you could be my uncle too and i would not like that for him.
This is damn nonesense now. give the dam man a break. tell Pynard Byrne to go back where he come out..i am a laborite but this nonesense got to stop. where he expect the man to get that kind of money all of a sudden thats nonesenseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee…..leave the man alone.
What kind of nonsense is that ? they need to leave Linton alone , this is a classical case of freverlouse litigation , wasting the courts time, I tell Linton don’t pay nothing.
It’s not litigation. Is payback time. And now his assets (if he has any, lol) will be seized. U giving advice outta pure ignorance
Very disappointing that as the opposition leader, Linton failed to pay this sum of money. He keeps making himself look bad. At this rate, his political career will remain stagnant. He will grow old waiting to reach the top floor of the financial centre JUST AS HIS PREDECESSOR EDISON.
Mr PB looking far worse here.. his true colours showing.
This is why the Opposition so desperately needs a change in its leadership! The UWP cannot continue with such a man at the helm, they are destined for failure if they do so!
Way lay lay lay!!!!!!
Oh, oh, time for Linton to file for bankruptcy protection before all his assets are seized to satisfy his debt obligations. But then again, that might not be a prudent course because the leader of the opposition party cannot file for bankruptcy protection and still remain in office.
This in effect has rendered the minister a political eunuch. Double ouch!
Linton its time to leave our office of the Leader of the opposition..You have become for us the UWP a HUGE LIABILITY..Well bro again Crapo keep smoking your pipe and tell ERICSON JAMES he na get de president job…
😎😎😎
Shut up laboudog, ,And sto pretending to be uwp, Uwp followers are wiser than you, we love our linton, and no one ,I said No one will touch him, The only leader since he came on the scene ,skerit never had a good night sleep, ands he will not in any time soon, This what you are seeing is peanuts, for no weapon that is formed against linton, our loving leader shall not prosper, All the way with linton
Skerro for your onformation must go but so does the cripelar Linton..
This is how the world does it! And we are justified! We were spoken about in the wrong way, we seek vengeance and either conduct acts of violence or go to court which we also call “the right way”
I do not care about the opinion of the world, but rather what Jesus thinks and says.
This is what Jesus asks us to do, and i’ll tell you why.
If one individual would slander the name of another, he should seek forgiveness by apology from the one whom he spoke against: If the act was done publicly, i believe the apology should be done in the like manner.
On the other end of the spectrum, forgiveness and reconciliation should be ensured. Knowing the truth is what will save us.
Look how many things we say and do about Jesus Christ, yet he forgives us from ALL our sins when we ask. Pride keeps us away from forgiveness but pride is also a great tool of the Devil. The Bible specifically makes mention of solving our problems together or, seeking help from the church!
Pride brings…
I have a solution for the rich people out there. How about paying God for extra life or even health! Can it be done? Ok then ask Satan for extra life then even if you have to pay with all that you have! He cannot do it!!! Because he cannot give life!
People why do we follow the law of man and neglect God’s law? Why do we hate a person who has planned and executed a way for humanity to live for ever? Who has only promised good things to us. We are so busy doing our own will which ends upon death that we block all the blessings which Jesus sends us. He weeps bitterly when this happens.
All he asks is for us to turn away from our old ways and repent and serve him. We will still be human; it’s just that we will have a different mindset! We will also have his protection when we truly follow him.
Why do the things of Jesus bother us? Don’t you see that there is an opposing force out there?
Why can’t there be love and peace? Why is everyone selfish?
Please people ponder…
write the same things in a personal letter and post to linton. Maybe he liston to u
What in God’s name are u want talking about. Oh I think u trying to say “Thou shalt not lie”
@ analy thomas,
I don’t want to be rude but I think most of you bible bashing nuters should start leaving in todays world and not 2to3000 years ago that maybe was then today it’s 2017 things have changed quite a lot. Now about Linton, this guy has got a big mouth every time he open his mouth he put his foot in it without thinking . Linton make a phone call to London and pay up before the Law enforcement agencies get to you pal these people are like bad-tempered gorillas when they finished you will be walking around one hand in front and one hand behind.
Suffer the consequences of you actions and inactions.
These guys (all of whom are foreigners, or with foreign roots, who will curse Dominica goodbye the moment they can no longer milk the country) are bent on destroying Dominica until we are no more. My question to them is, what have they done for Dominica? On the other hand, what has Dominica done for them? The honest answer is, they have done NOTHING for Dominica while they have made their millions from Dominica. The sad thing is we see it as a battle between UWP and DLP and therefore no matter how much Skerrit destroying us, is laybar we laybar and is hate we hate Linton, who is fighting for us, just like Moses was fighting for the Israelites was hated by them. UWP should just ease up, let Skerrit have his way because I know if it was NOT for UWP, Skerrit would not build toilets, and there would be NO NEP, because Skerrit does not care about Dominica; he is just doing what it takes to stay in power so he and his crookid and wicked gang could enjoy the good of the land.
Same old Same old; what would you advise the hundreds of thousands of Dominicans living in the Diaspora who are foreigners or have foreign roots, do you not think they deserve to be treated fairly? I doubt these Dominicans want to milk the country or bent on destroying them; so we should refrain from saying that to people who have lived in Dominica longer that most of us.
Oh boy! This will not be pretty!
Don’t give him a black cent. Stand up like NELSON MANDELA. If you do time we’ll support your family.
really? MOST of y’all don’t even show up to the planned protests to support him smh.
Wow, Pynard, Linton will have the last laugh.
Good luck Kieron. You can not pluck feathers from a frog. If Mr. Linton has been smart he will have divested himself of any assets in his own name. We all have learned valuable lessons in that regard, haven’t we?
First of all let me say a big SHAME on the nations station for allowing a private citizen to come and spill his garbage on DBS radio on a very well respected Dominican, a true man of the soil who is fighting a battle for Dominica. At this time I feel enough is enough and Mr. Linton and the opposition should stop talking and allow Skerrit and his very evil and wicked gang to do whatever they want. What is happening in Dominica today is beyond politics and is flat out wickedness to the highest. So I call on the UWP to stop talking, stop protesting, and stop fighting for a people that hate themselves! Let Skerrit have his own way; clear the way for him and his gang so they could do what they want until those laborites start to feel so they could start to fight among themselves. Never in my life have I seen people hating those that are truly fighting for them while they celebrate those that are fighting against them. It’s time for UWP to take a back sit and let Skerrit have his free way
But how Skerrit come in that nuh. That happened before Skerrit time. The actual genesis was under Edison James.
And u see it fitting for an Americans convict to spew garbage on Q, but a man who lives in Dominica can’t go on DBS. I guess birds of a feather flock together
The pit one digs for another always ends up being the same pit they themselves fall into; don’t wish for someone what you will not want for yourself…. The world is round, what goes up comes down, karma is real, and there is a GOD who sees everything.
Two words, Bad Move