Chartered Accountant, Kieron Pinard-Byrne has revealed that enforcement procedures will now be taken against Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton after he failed to pay court costs ordered by the London-based Privy Council in a long-running libel court case.

“May the chips fall where they may, may all his dreams turn to dust,” Pinard-Byrne told state-owned DBS Radio on the matter.

According to Pinard-Byrne, Linton was to pay £25, 992.12 by the end of the business day on Tuesday, June 6 and by 1:00 pm on Thursday, his attorneys told him that Linton had not yet paid up.

“This is an egregious legal default by Mr. Linton which puts him in default of the January 2016 Privy Council Order,” he noted.

He stated that the “full force of the law” will now be brought against Linton until all legal financial restitutions are paid.

“This default by Mr. Linton also dishonors the Office of the Leader of the Opposition,” Pinard-Byrne said.

He said enforcement proceedings will now be taken by his attorneys.

“My legal counsel in consultation with senior counsel will now embark on the process of enforcement proceedings and that is why I say may the chips fall where they may but the full force of the law under those enforcement proceedings will support me based on the Privy Council cost order in which he is in default of,” Pinard-Byrne said.

The matter centers around the Layou River Economic Citizenship Program and the Layou River Hotel project and goes back to 2002 when Pinard-Byrne sued Linton because of an article he published on a website and statements made about the same program on a radio show, on which Linton, who was a journalist then, was a guest.

In his suit, Pinard-Byrne said he was libeled by Linton.

The matter went through the local courts, to the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal and finally to the Privy Council which ruled that Linton did indeed libel Pinard-Byrne.

DNO has unable to get a comment from Linton on the matter.