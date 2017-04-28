McCarthy Marie threatens legal action for defamationDominica News Online - Friday, April 28th, 2017 at 1:08 PM
Information reaching DNO indicates that Mc Carthy Marie, through his lawyers, has written to Arden Forde and Edgar Hunter demanding an appropriate apology for alleged defamatory statements made by the two against him.
The defamatory statements made by the recipients of the letters were allegedly made on the 6th of December 2016.
The defamatory statements allegedly accused Marie of exploiting Dominica’s musicians for his own benefit and he is, in fact, all for himself while pretending to be interested in the welfare of local musicians.
The letter from Marie’s attorneys gives Forde and Hunter two weeks to make the appropriate apologies failing which they will file an action for defamation in the high court on behalf of Marie.
2 Comments
Everybody drunk now a days man. is sue sue sue
What a joke of a country. This is a land of litigating where everyone wants to take legal action against someone if he or she coughs.
Dominica the land of nincompops