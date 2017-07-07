The police have said that two men, who they are seeking and who they believe can assist in the shooting death of another man, are known to be residing in Yam Piece but have family connections in Eggleston.

The police are appealing to the general public to assist them in locating Jeremy Gustave and Randolph Gustave, who they say are originally from Belles.

“The police believe that these two men can assist with the investigations,” Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said.

He stated that members of the public are advised to be on the alert as they believe the two men are armed.

The police are seeking the two following the shooting death of Glen Alphonse on July 5.

Alphonse was shot in the chest while on a bus in Eggleston.

He was pronounced dead at the Princess Margaret Hospital.