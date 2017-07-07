Men of interest in Eggleston shooting known to be residing in Yam Piece police sayDominica News Online - Friday, July 7th, 2017 at 12:00 PM
The police have said that two men, who they are seeking and who they believe can assist in the shooting death of another man, are known to be residing in Yam Piece but have family connections in Eggleston.
The police are appealing to the general public to assist them in locating Jeremy Gustave and Randolph Gustave, who they say are originally from Belles.
“The police believe that these two men can assist with the investigations,” Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said.
He stated that members of the public are advised to be on the alert as they believe the two men are armed.
The police are seeking the two following the shooting death of Glen Alphonse on July 5.
Alphonse was shot in the chest while on a bus in Eggleston.
He was pronounced dead at the Princess Margaret Hospital.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
14 Comments
I don’t see how the police can get these guys alive. SSU and Task Force will eventually catch up with them but very likely there will be burials with no funerals. Folks these boys are crazy and really don’t give a darn so I would be very surprised if they are caught and brought to trial. They are what we call Vieux-Neg to the bone. I sincerely hope this hunt can come to an end soon before they escape to Guada which they are very familiar with. Pray for Ma Dominique..
Go get them SSU!!
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
Originally from belles. Get all you facts straight. Dont spoil my village name. Theses criminals are not from belles. Dno please correct this information
This are the same type of fellaz I talking about in D/ca eno. By there faces alone you shall know them, you can just see when a padna up to nothing but no good, look at scar the padna have on him smfh, Look for paroe still Dominica police, allu passing all them high risk man on the road straight
Police always need help from the public,, my people PLEASE let those police do there work and DON’T get yourself and your family life in danger. Walk and live, talk and you know already
Once again… The civillians in D/ca are better detectives, forensic specialists and Ground Response Team than police themselves…
Why the 15% salary increase again?
But you all are untrained man.why did you make that public.So after the barrel with the guns you all still have not learnt?I WOULD DISMISS some of you forthwith..Go get them.You all pounced on Boso,Dr Fontaine,Mr Sanford so fast! These were innocent law abiding citizens.
Idiots will work where idiots work… It cannot be helped.
They are busy looking for the next ganja crack down to make their personal profits…
Or looking out for the Government’s cheese…
The police do not really care for citizens… this is just another job where bullying is a must.
Did Blackmoore send police to find and arrest these two men? Forgot Carbon he is not a factor.
what foolishness can assist in investigations? Are they going to help you find who the killers are.
just say they are wanted or are suspects, not assist
ki diab assist
stupes
If I walking home and I see those fellas approaching me I crossing the road eh…
Same thing I said; I throwing myself in the bush it needs be
But I do not understand this!! The police know that they “know” the men to be “residing” in Yam Piece; what prevents them (police) from apprehending them??? !
HOTEP!
Obviously they are on the run. They are not currently at their residence. Behind chalk board u was sitting down man
I needed some entertainment – behind chalkboard lmao