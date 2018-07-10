Mohammed Asaria launches lawsuit over publication of ‘fake news’Dominica News Online - Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 at 2:57 PM
Mohammed Asaria, the founder of Range Development and developer of the Cabrits Resort in Dominica, has filed legal action in the US state of Georgia for defamation and tortious interference in relation to a news item which has been dismissed as fake.
It was recently reported that Asaria was arrested in China but according to Range Development the story was untrue.
The suit was filed against Beres Mack and Dr. Isaax Newtown for their alleged role in the dissemination of news stories.
It asserts that, on June 4, 2018, Mack and Newton caused fake news stories to be published against Asaria.
Asaria and his company are now seeking punitive, exemplary and special damages against both men for their alleged roles in the matter.
It has been reported that Mack is originally from Montserrat, describing himself as a “media consultant” and vice president of MC Media Inc., while Newton from Antigua with US nationality, claims to be a regional election consultant and “change agent”.
Given the ongoing litigation, Asaria and Range Developments preferred not to comment specifically on the content of Mack’s emails or the identity of their principals.
“Range’s board of directors is committed to pursuing anybody who seeks to damage its reputation or does not honour their contractual obligations towards Range,” said Rupert Wright, chairman of Ashbright, the company’s public relations firm. “It has hired Reed Smith, a leading international law firm, to seek the fullest possible damages in all jurisdictions.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Given the ongoing litigation, Asaria and Range Developments preferred not to comment specifically on the content of Mack’s emails or the identity of their principals.
The reason they are not commenting, or cannot comment is because it is a pile of baloney, that is a no case in the United States; anything associated with Dominica, must be corrupted. if he has a case filed in Georgia, I suggest he present a case number on the docket, stating the day the case is schedule to be heard!
Perhaps Donald Trump should look into his his nationality, to see if he is from one of the Muslim Nations band from traveling to the United States!
If it is fake new, he can neither claim libel, or slander, because it fake in other words it is a joke! If he want somebody to prove he was not arrested in China, he has the burden to prove to the court that he was not, can prove he was not arrested there?
Great work, Mohammed! Now, what about those entities from Dominica who have played their part in disseminating this mischief?
Let me grab my popcorn and a big bottle of cherry juice while i watch this one unfold!
How do you know it is mischief, and not true?
DNO: “It has been reported that Mack is originally from Montserrat, describing himself as a “media consultant” and vice president of MC Media Inc., while Newton from Antigua with US nationality, claims to be a regional election consultant and “change agent”.
Sounds like the hand of SCL.
Good luck Mohammed. I don’t know how wise that is , don’t know how many cans of worms you may open but good luck all the same Just don’t use this as a pretext to shutter your Dominica operation.
Any body from Dominica who was involved in this fake story should be concerned.
No one or organization should be involved in creating then dissipating Fake News.
Just wondering what would be their motive, if my information serve me right Range Development is not doing any development in Monserrat or Antigua.
But I still don’t trust this organization Range Development
These guys need to stop messing with Dominica and that will end this–but don’t tell Skerrit that- crap