Mohammed Asaria, the founder of Range Development and developer of the Cabrits Resort in Dominica, has filed legal action in the US state of Georgia for defamation and tortious interference in relation to a news item which has been dismissed as fake.

It was recently reported that Asaria was arrested in China but according to Range Development the story was untrue.

The suit was filed against Beres Mack and Dr. Isaax Newtown for their alleged role in the dissemination of news stories.

It asserts that, on June 4, 2018, Mack and Newton caused fake news stories to be published against Asaria.

Asaria and his company are now seeking punitive, exemplary and special damages against both men for their alleged roles in the matter.

It has been reported that Mack is originally from Montserrat, describing himself as a “media consultant” and vice president of MC Media Inc., while Newton from Antigua with US nationality, claims to be a regional election consultant and “change agent”.

Given the ongoing litigation, Asaria and Range Developments preferred not to comment specifically on the content of Mack’s emails or the identity of their principals.

“Range’s board of directors is committed to pursuing anybody who seeks to damage its reputation or does not honour their contractual obligations towards Range,” said Rupert Wright, chairman of Ashbright, the company’s public relations firm. “It has hired Reed Smith, a leading international law firm, to seek the fullest possible damages in all jurisdictions.”