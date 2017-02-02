Morne Prosper man charged with attempted murderDominica News Online - Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 9:25 AM
One man from Morne Prosper has been charged with attempted murder in a stabbing incident which left a Kingshill man completely paralyzed on the left side of his body.
The incident allegedly took place on June 24, 2016 at around 12:20 pm at Scotland Lane in Goodwill, Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said.
He said during the incident, Jeremy White sustained multiple stab wounds to his neck which resulted in paralysis on the entire left side of his body.
The police have concluded their investigations into the matter and Denison Thomas has been charged with attempted murder.
He has been remanded at the State Prison in Stockfarm.
3 Comments
What happen to the young man in pte Michel who got shot three times , and the police know who did it and up to now no arrest has been made ?, the police supervisors in Roseau seat on there back side , and just sweep the this under the rug , and they go on the radio saying 95 % of the crime has been solve, well tell me about the most recent one in pte Michel mr chief of police, let the pte Michel constituence know what happened you have the name now man up and follow thru..
I know you’ve mentioned why DNO does not name those accused of rape but in this instance you’ve name the victim and not the accused. Please explain DNO’s policy as it relates to this…?
ADMIN: The story clearly says ” Denison Thomas has been charged with attempted murder.”
Why do we need the victim but not the accused?