One man from Morne Prosper has been charged with attempted murder in a stabbing incident which left a Kingshill man completely paralyzed on the left side of his body.

The incident allegedly took place on June 24, 2016 at around 12:20 pm at Scotland Lane in Goodwill, Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said.

He said during the incident, Jeremy White sustained multiple stab wounds to his neck which resulted in paralysis on the entire left side of his body.

The police have concluded their investigations into the matter and Denison Thomas has been charged with attempted murder.

He has been remanded at the State Prison in Stockfarm.