Multiple shooting in Maryland, USAYahoo News - Thursday, June 28th, 2018 at 4:45 PM
Five people are dead and several others injured from a shooting at the Capital Gazette, a daily local newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, officials said.
Yahoo News is reporting that one suspect was engaged by responding officers within about 1 minute and taken into custody, officials said.
Gazette crime and courts reporter Phil Davis tweeted, “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”
