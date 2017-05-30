A Marigot man charged with murder is expected to know his fate on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, after presiding Judge Victoria Charles-Clarke summed up the case on Tuesday, May 30.

Rudy Junior Jones is charged with the August 2012 murder of Falcon Wallace.

The State and prosecution both closed their cases and both sides have already addressed the jury on the matter.

In an unsworn statement from the prison’s dock, Jones told the court that on the day in question, Friday, August 24, 2012, he came from work on a bus and went to Marigot. He had gotten paid and had EC$1,800.00 in his possession.

“The bus dropped me in the junction and I took out the plastic of money in my pocket…I took 20.00, paid the driver and he gave me back 10.00, I went to the shop of Jeffery Charles to get a Guinness,” Jones said.

According to him, while being served, he felt two hands in his pocket.

“When I turned I saw Falcon (the deceased) on one side and Frankie on the other. I asked them what’s their problem. Falcon said he was going to rob me tonight,” he stated.

He said that he took the drink, left both men in the shop and made his way home.

“I went to a standpipe close to my home, I always stop there to clean my shoes. I heard a voice saying, ‘you going to get robbed for true tonight.’ I continued cleaning my shoes and then felt a slap on my ears,” the accused stated.

After receiving the slap, he said he asked (Falcon), “why you slap me…I am not your child.” He said the deceased told him, “the plastic of money I want.”

Jones said that he asked Falcon if he was working for him but he replied that he (Jones) only come up to Marigot on weekends.

“He made another attempt to give me another slap, so I pass the piece of knife on him. He fell. I went to the pipe and drank water and went home, that’s all,” Jones stated.

However, State attorney attached to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Fernillia Felix, in a one-hour address to the jury said an eyewitness account given by Ronald Junior Tony is telling.

Jones she stated has given “two versions” of his actions and he is “lying and not credible.”

“The deceased never tried to slap him (the accused), he was bounced inside and formed his intention. He had a knife on him, he was not acting in self defense,” she said.

She continued, “Self defense is off the table, he stabs the man and was under no threat. Look at the evidence in totality, the inconsistencies are great and major because he was lying and still lying today. The defense is alleging provocation, we are saying the deceased never provoked the accused. It’s a matter of plain revenge and retaliation, the prosecution has proved its case to you and we ask you to return a verdict of guilty of murder.”

Defense lawyer David Bruney maintained that Jones (the accused) was provoked.

“The State has to prove every element of its case. Where is the knife? We have a search warrant for the knife…no knife. What is the deceased doing in the vicinity of the home of the accused?” he asked.

He added, “The statement of the accused is clear, very clear. He was going to be robbed he had $1,800 in his pocket, I am asking you to accept the fact that he was vulnerable and was going to be robbed. He was provoked that night and had to defend himself.”

The medical report stated that the deceased died of a 10-cm wound which damaged his intestine and caused severe shock and haemorrhage.

Justice Victoria Charles-Clarke will address the jury and sum up the case on May 31, 2017.