Murder and matters of a sexual nature are leading on the Cause List as the Session of the Criminal court opens on January 10, 2017 at the High Court in Roseau.

Of the 45 matters on the list, two of them are for sentencing; they are Florence Telemacque and Kenroy Paul. Sherman Webb is to be retried for the murder of Barbadian Corey Polen. Mitchel Toussaint is also set to be retried for murder.

The other murders are Vivian Charles, Daniel E Bannis, Rudy Junior Jones and Montelle Dick who is charged with the Carnival Monday 2015 murder of Ken Mitchel.

Edison Kurt Pemberton is charged with attempted murder. Lindon St. Louis and Bryan Dorival are charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The other cases are bestiality, indecent assault, rape, unlawful sexual intercourse, attempted buggery. They number over 13.

Other matters are burglary, theft, wounding, Grievous bodily harm (GBH) among others.

High court Judge Victoria Clarke Charles will preside and the state’s case will be led by Evelina Baptiste and other state attorneys in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).