New PRO for police forceDominica News Online - Thursday, April 5th, 2018 at 12:43 PM
The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force has a new public relations officer.
He is Acting Inspector Simon Edwards.
Police Superintendent Richmond Valentine said on state-owned DBS Radio this morning that Edwards will be “responsible to report on police-related matters that are newsworthy.”
He said Inspector Pelham Jno Baptiste who previously held that position, has been transferred to a police out district.
Jno Baptiste who, to a large extent, used WhatsApp to disseminate information to the media, said in a WhatsApp message recently that he had been transferred to the La Plaine police district.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.