The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force has a new public relations officer.

He is Acting Inspector Simon Edwards.

Police Superintendent Richmond Valentine said on state-owned DBS Radio this morning that Edwards will be “responsible to report on police-related matters that are newsworthy.”

He said Inspector Pelham Jno Baptiste who previously held that position, has been transferred to a police out district.

Jno Baptiste who, to a large extent, used WhatsApp to disseminate information to the media, said in a WhatsApp message recently that he had been transferred to the La Plaine police district.