Attorney General Levi Peter has announced that Dominica will have a new Public Order Act this year.
At a press conference held at the Financial Center last week, he said the new Act will comprehensively address all public order situations.
“The new Public Order Act is expected to more comprehensively address public order situations and to bring all public order legislation more closely aligned with that of other jurisdiction in the region and internationally,” he revealed.
Peter said the new Act will cover things like, “public meetings, the circumstances of which they can be held, what authority is required, what offenses will be created… as well as addressing other aspects.”
He also highlighted the introduction of specific offenses, in terms of public order offenses and the interactions of members of the public, which includes riot and violent disorder.
“Those offenses will be clearly spelt out and brought into statutory clarity,” he stated.
Meantime, Peter mentioned a number of Bills that are expected to go before Parliament this year.
“As a certainty, you can expect the family legislation which has been spoken about for some time. It is referred to colloquially as a family suit of legislation which involves the Amended Domestic Violence Act, Child Justice Act and other pieces of legislation in support of the family court will be passed,” he stated.
Peter revealed that the Procurement Legislation is also anticipated for 2017.
“I anticipate they will go to Parliament, if not in the first sitting, but certainly early in the legislative calendar…,” Peter explained.
In terms of the Bail Act and Legal Profession Act, he said responses came from the bar association and there are things to be done.
Peter anticipates that both Acts, on issues which are being further discussed, will be taken into Parliament early in 2017, “I would anticipate the first quarter.”
But why is a Public Order Act a priority for us at this time? Where is the Maintenance Bill promised by the PM during his 2016 budget address? He promised the nation that the Bill would be set before Parliament BEFORE the close of 2016. When will this government stop trying to create a Nazi State? When will political science take a back-step in their repertoire, and be replaced with people-centred development? Everyday in this country, we wake up to machinations by the DLP to raise your blood pressure, elevate your anxiety, mess with your moods, and cause you to want to curse this country. Give us a break man Skerrit; chill out!!!
Where is our Historian, Lennox Honychurch, to read the History of Dominican to this oppressive repressive Labour Party regime! It is our history of people power in Dominica that has been the vanguard of our liberties in Dominica – from the ‘Negre Mawon’ during slavery all the way through colonization, ‘Adieu William oy c’est descendre nous ka descendre pour la mort’, all the way to independence, May 1979, just ask Patrick John and President Charles Saverin!
i said it before and I will say it again, mister is an idiot of the first order.
my name says it all….the attitude of those who lead Dominica has not changed much from those days of Patrick John, imo I think these are far worse..what will it take to get a human reaction from these people who cling so desperately to their false self image. why is it that we are told time and time again that we are not worthy?? not worth of raising the minimum wage, while you take most of the spoils…are you so held in the grips of your luciferian belief?? I hurt for my people who remain here…to toil and scrape in the rubble that you call progress .. our crushed dreams hopes and aspirations are the motar holding together the bricks of the feeble house you build in the minds of the ignorant and with the lost integrity of my brothers and sisters here and in the diaspora…let history be our teacher..It is in blood that the cost has always been paid… from our emancipation as slaves, to now it is the price paid by those who are burdened to carry the flame..
Peter Piper we don’t need anyone to tell when, how, where and why to keep public meetings. This is our right in our beloved democracy and NO one will bring “MUGABE” style governance on us. Oh hell to the NO!
“public meetings, the circumstances of which they can be held, what authority is required, what offenses will be created… as well as addressing other aspects.” Yeah go pass this nonsense in parliament and you all will see what will happen. Just ask PJ what triggered his overthrow in 1979 .
@Shameless: The moral fibre of our citizens today is not that of our citizens in 1979.
These days everyone is afraid of their shadow, content to grumble behind closed doors and spew their nonsensical rantings on FB and DNO.
A Bunche of psyco babble, hot air, he don’t have a clue, he need to be in a mental asylum.
Section 3 Respect for Political Rights: The Right of Citizens
to Change Their Government
Dominica, independent since 1978, had a prior long historical
tradition of democracy and home rule. Power is exercised by a
Cabinet appointed by the Prime Minister. Elections are by
secret ballot and held every 5 years or earlier, at the
discretion of the Prime Minister. Elections in 1980, 1985, and
1990 were free and fair, and voter participation was high. The
1990 elections were contested by the incumbent Dominica Freedom
Party (DFP), the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), and the United
Workers Party (UWP). The DFP won 11 of the 21 parliamentary
seats, the UWP 6, and the DLP 4. As a result of a December 20
by-election, the UWP holds seven seats and the DLP three.
Prime Minister Charles plans to remain in office until the next
general election (due before 1995), but the DFP has already
chosen Foreign Minister Brian Alleyne to be Charles’ eventual…
e. Denial of Fair Public Trial
Dominican law provides for public trial before an independent,
impartial court. Criminal defendants are presumed innocent
until proven guilty, are allowed legal counsel, and have the
right to appeal. Indigents are provided free legal counsel
only in capital cases.
There are no political prisoners.
f. Arbitrary Interference with Privacy, Family, Home, or
Correspondence
The Constitution prohibits arbitrary entry, search, and
seizure. Search warrants are required by law. While there
were no official reports of arbitrary government intrusions
into the private lives of individuals, most human rights groups
allege that young men are often searched with little or no
probable cause in drug-related inspections.
Section 2 Respect for Civil Liberties, Including:
a. Freedom of Speech and Press
The right of free expression is provided in the Constitution
and adhered to in practice. The political…
Independent since 1978, Dominica is a parliamentary democracy
and a member of the Commonwealth of Nations. Prime Minister
Eugenia Charles’ Dominica Freedom Party, in office since 1980,
was reelected in 1985 and 1990 in free and fair elections.
The Defense Force was disbanded in 1981 following two violent
coup attempts. Since then the Commonwealth of Dominica police
have been the only security force. The police force, supervised
by the Commissioner of Police, includes a Coast Guard unit and
a Special Services Unit (SSU)–a small, paramilitary unit
established in 1983 by the Regional Security System of the
Eastern Caribbean states. There are no instances on record of
human rights violations by the SSU. The police are controlled
by and responsive to the democratically elected Government.
Dominica’s mountainous terrain and periodic devastation by
hurricanes make it one of the least developed nations in the
Eastern Caribbean. The primarily agrarian…
Wow..Here goes again, the continuation of the building of a police state..Soon will be a curfew to be in bed by 9..all lights out!!
Why don’t these people concentrate on things that will move the country forward..empower the young people..lower bank interest rates and tax duties on the port..transparency in Gov’t income and expenditure..
History will frown upon these senseless Bills and Acts…Get Serious gentlemen!
Section 2 Respect for Civil Liberties, Including:
a. Freedom of Speech and Press
The right of free expression is provided in the Constitution
and adhered to in practice. The political opposition openly
criticizes the Government. Dominica’s main radio station is
state owned but offers ample access for citizens to express
their views. There is also an independent radio station owned
by the Catholic Church which broadcasts, although it has not
yet been granted an official operating license.
Dominicans also enjoy good access to independent news sources
through cable television and radio reception from neighboring
islands. The principal newspaper was founded by the Catholic
Church, but the Church divested its interest in it in 1990.
The editorial stance of the newspaper remains progovernment,
but opposition viewpoints are prominently reported. During the
intraparty leadership campaign of 1993, a second weekly
newspaper, the Tropical Star,…
b. Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and Association
The Government respects the constitutionally mandated freedoms
of association and assembly and does not hinder opposition
groups from holding political meetings or public
demonstrations. Such meetings and gatherings were held
frequently throughout the year.
Calculated : Peter said the new Act will cover things like, “public meetings, the circumstances of which they can be held, what authority is required, what offenses will be created… as well as addressing other aspects.”
Seriously!! The eyes have it? Be careful and stay tuned. Law and order must be maintained! no question. But to try succently to muzzle the voice of decent, and opinions are not what we need in our Democratic society in ways that will only bring our country in disrepute. In my opinion the erosion of ones Democratic Right to oppose, and assembly Lawfully in a none violient manner is the strongest demonstration of a truely Domocratic Country. Be careful how we shape our society, cause most of the countries in the more developed Countries, started that way, and history was never kind to them. What goes around comes around,a thing our present President is quite familier with. A word to the wise, think before we act.
Bye passed by Choice,SmH.
As Bob Marley says: Whosoever diggeth the pit, shall fall in it, shall fall in it.
Indeed Peter, in every country where there is a dictatorship, or communism there is always a public order act is always designed and implemented to muzzle the Media; oppress the people, by talking away their human rights suppressing public meeting, and muzzling freedom of speech!
You are as pathetic as you look, you are simply another puppet in the scheme of things, you are helping to create a one party state; but boy, people like you cannot live forever, the day of freedom is not to far for the people of Dominica, the wicked and evil ways of this regime will take you all to your graves one by one!
Hence, Dominica will be free from your oppression.
This is my premonition!
so long they are working on a Legal Profession Act. Years upon years, and it is always at the same stage. All other Acts are being passed but this one stagnant but then again, it is lawyers that are helping work on the Act. It will always be delayed. What a country!
what about the cannabis legalization bill
Oh man go to hell we have got enough of your type already!
“public meetings, the circumstances of which they can be held, what authority is required, what offenses will be created… as well as addressing other aspects.”
In a free society, the people don’t need government permission to hold a public meeting.
@ Steve, yes we do in the UK the police and Scotland Yard must be told far in advance before any public meeting is held time date and where any mistakes Scotland Yard will come down on the organisers heavy and very heavy, in Dominica you guys have that free society all too sweet and taking the piss out of it.
Steve all of what that pathetic specimen is talking about are found in all socialists, and communist practicing state, such laws are intended to erode democracy.
When a Prime Minister demands that he wants eighteen or all the seats in the country he is asking for one party system of government in the country, hence he can rule by decree, which renders any democracy useless, take away the peoples freedom.
Muzzle the Media, and kill freedom of speech in the country.
What a mess, I do not know when Dominicans are going to wake up and recognized the oppression, and dictatorship under which they live! At this time the only way out from under Peters, and his kind including Skerrit is revaluation. There will never, ever be fair election in Dominica as long as this regime is at the helm of the country; the only way to get of these people are to overthrow Skerrit’s government.
It is time for a cope d’etat! A violent removal of Skerrit from power is the only language to speak!
mr. Foerster, I agree with you and fear that under these new proposals our freedoms, guaranteed by the constitution may be severely curtailed. This has nothing to do with political partisanship but our civil liberties.
Thanks Steve,this is clear indication that Dominica is in a dictatorship.Since the country is not in a bubble the rest of the region and the international community will take note.The end of this regime is at hand.It’s clear that they are burning their candle at both ends.Why don’t they focus on developing the country instead of subjugation of the people.
Sure trying to hold down the citizens freedoms they have, to openly share their praises or disapprovals of what they seeing or dealing with on their homeland. Do not sensor the people. Why dont you lay it out TRUTHFULLY and have them vote on it .
@ concern, Vote on what? We the decent people of Dominica want more law and order and not letting so called kangaroo political party like workers hijacked our country, we will not stand for it any longer.
wow! Just wow!
Dear God! I’m scared for my country! Mental slavery is alive and well. You are willing to surrender your civil liberties to keep your party in power?? This isn’t partisanship politics right now….this is infringing on our rights to demand better from our government. If you can’t see that, then God have mercy on you.
SMH!