Attorney General Levi Peter has announced that Dominica will have a new Public Order Act this year.

At a press conference held at the Financial Center last week, he said the new Act will comprehensively address all public order situations.

“The new Public Order Act is expected to more comprehensively address public order situations and to bring all public order legislation more closely aligned with that of other jurisdiction in the region and internationally,” he revealed.

Peter said the new Act will cover things like, “public meetings, the circumstances of which they can be held, what authority is required, what offenses will be created… as well as addressing other aspects.”

He also highlighted the introduction of specific offenses, in terms of public order offenses and the interactions of members of the public, which includes riot and violent disorder.

“Those offenses will be clearly spelt out and brought into statutory clarity,” he stated.

Meantime, Peter mentioned a number of Bills that are expected to go before Parliament this year.

“As a certainty, you can expect the family legislation which has been spoken about for some time. It is referred to colloquially as a family suit of legislation which involves the Amended Domestic Violence Act, Child Justice Act and other pieces of legislation in support of the family court will be passed,” he stated.

Peter revealed that the Procurement Legislation is also anticipated for 2017.

“I anticipate they will go to Parliament, if not in the first sitting, but certainly early in the legislative calendar…,” Peter explained.

In terms of the Bail Act and Legal Profession Act, he said responses came from the bar association and there are things to be done.

Peter anticipates that both Acts, on issues which are being further discussed, will be taken into Parliament early in 2017, “I would anticipate the first quarter.”