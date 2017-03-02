Nine arrested in Roseau during street jump upDominica News Online - Thursday, March 2nd, 2017 at 1:21 PM
The police arrested nine people for various offenses during the two days of street jump up in Roseau which concluded Dominica’s celebration of Carnival.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said they were arrested for various offenses such as “being armed with an offensive weapon, possession of alleged cannabis and alleged cocaine, possession of ammunition without being the holder of a license, resisting arrest, obstruction, battery on police, harassment, wounding, disorderly conduct and wearing of military uniform.”
In Portsmouth, a woman was arrested for disorderly conduct, while in La Plaine one was arrested for simple wounding.
Other communities with major activities on the two days of street reveling were the communities of Grand Bay, Mahaut, St Joseph, Salisbury, Kalinago Territory and Castle Bruce.
No major incidents were reported from any of the communities.
Two police officers sustained wounds while attempting to quell a fight among young men in Roseau.
Jno Baptiste said overall, the citizens of Dominica displayed a high level of maturity and corporation with law enforcement during Carnival.
“The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force would like to thank all revellers and groups for their cooperation during the two days of street revelling in the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
Generally D/cans come out to solely have a good time and enjoy those two days of Carnival which occur once a year. Those who were arrested projected they have no sense whatsoever. They are troublemakers who are not able to conduct themselves properly under these circumstances and those who have no regard for authority. They spoil the fun of other D/cans which is not fair to them.
These must be dealt with the full brunt of the Law. They have forfeited their right to being among other D/cans who simply want to enjoy themselves without the thought of being harmed.
If it is possible to ban them from ever being near a Carnival band and incarcerating them at that time, it should be done. They are a menace to the peaceful enjoyment of others. This is the price they will also have to pay for non law-abiding Dominicans.
Thanks for enlightening us en telling us that carnival occurs on two days once a year. We did not know that.
Come on all, let us congratulate ourselves. That shows that we have attained a higher level of maturity over time
Good Job by the Police. They are our brothers and sisters too, they have families just like us..So please cooperate with the Law Dominican Citizens..
I didn’t see Marigot as having major events..????
Some behave it was not good period thats it
Are you sure they were not coup plotters Chief Carbon, disguised as carnival revellers? You better check them very carefully because they could be spies for the opposition, you never know do you Chief. Our country is not only suffering from Amnesia but also Paranoia and Witches that need to be hunted.