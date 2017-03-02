The police arrested nine people for various offenses during the two days of street jump up in Roseau which concluded Dominica’s celebration of Carnival.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said they were arrested for various offenses such as “being armed with an offensive weapon, possession of alleged cannabis and alleged cocaine, possession of ammunition without being the holder of a license, resisting arrest, obstruction, battery on police, harassment, wounding, disorderly conduct and wearing of military uniform.”

In Portsmouth, a woman was arrested for disorderly conduct, while in La Plaine one was arrested for simple wounding.

Other communities with major activities on the two days of street reveling were the communities of Grand Bay, Mahaut, St Joseph, Salisbury, Kalinago Territory and Castle Bruce.

No major incidents were reported from any of the communities.

Two police officers sustained wounds while attempting to quell a fight among young men in Roseau.

Jno Baptiste said overall, the citizens of Dominica displayed a high level of maturity and corporation with law enforcement during Carnival.

“The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force would like to thank all revellers and groups for their cooperation during the two days of street revelling in the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he said.