Ninjaman gets life for murder, 25 years before paroleJamaica Observer - Monday, December 18th, 2017 at 3:05 PM
Veteran Dancehall deejay Ninjaman was a short while ago given a life sentence in the Home Circuit Court for the March 2009 murder of Ricardo Johnson.
He is to serve 25 years before being eligible for parole. He was given 20 years for shooting with intent and life imprisonment for murder.
The DJ gave the thumbs up after the sentence was handed down.
His co-accused — son Jahneil, and Dennis Clayton — were also handed life sentences, with 15 years before being eligible for parole.
3 Comments
Damn…Ninja is a dancehall legend that messed up way too many times. Same thing with the idiot Vybz Kartel. Let this be a lesson, stay away from badman ting. Go listen to Damian Marley’s “Gunman World”.
Blackman manufactures no guns, the weapon that was used to enslave him, continues to destroy both himself and the people around. When arrogance takes control, destruction is the end result.
what did HE et Al expect ? BUN & cheese and Sorrel?