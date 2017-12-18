Veteran Dancehall deejay Ninjaman was a short while ago given a life sentence in the Home Circuit Court for the March 2009 murder of Ricardo Johnson.

He is to serve 25 years before being eligible for parole. He was given 20 years for shooting with intent and life imprisonment for murder.

The DJ gave the thumbs up after the sentence was handed down.

His co-accused — son Jahneil, and Dennis Clayton — were also handed life sentences, with 15 years before being eligible for parole.

