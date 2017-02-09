Prime Minster Roosevelt Skerrit has filed a lawsuit against Opposition leader Lennox Linton and radio station Q95 on the grounds of slander, libel, and aggravated damages, and is asking for a “significant amount in damages,” according to his Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, February 8th at the High Court where Linton was named the first defendant and radio station Q95 (West Indies Communications Enterprises Ltd.) as the second defendant.

Astaphan told state-owned DBS Radio that the lawsuit is as a result of statements made by Linton in various interviews, articles and at the recent public meeting.

“The Prime Minister has repeatedly maintained that the allegations made against him by Lennox Linton and others that he was selling diplomatic passports or siphoning off money from the CBI program were, have been, and are completely and absolutely false,” Astaphan said.

He added that Linton will be given the chance to provide information that justifies the allegations that he has made against the Prime Minister.

“He has had several occasions to present the evidence and has failed to provide the evidence, whether it’s to Huffington Post, whether is to the parliament, whether is to the public accounts committee, whether it’s on Q95,” he said.

Astaphan also stated that the lawsuit demands a “significant amount in damages” because of Linton’s “arrogance, defiance, and ignorance in propagating these allegations on the Prime Minister.”

“They have caused damage to the country simply because Thompson Fontaine and Gabriel Christian and others are hell-bent on circulating them in the regional and international blogs, and are giving misinformation and allegations to individuals with various blogs to smear the country and to smear the Prime Minister,” Astaphan stated.

He also informed that this matter is “case one” and letters will be written to the various television stations about their live broadcasts.

“The reason why we are going to be writing these letters and taking against Fontaine and Christian and maybe others, is that individuals and institutions and persons in the media, including Q95, have to understand that they have a responsibility to ensure that their media is not being used inadvertently, intentionally or negligently. As I said to you last weekend and I say to you today, enough is enough,” Astaphan remarked.