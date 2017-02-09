PM Skerrit sues Linton, Q95Dominica News Online - Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 2:09 PM
Prime Minster Roosevelt Skerrit has filed a lawsuit against Opposition leader Lennox Linton and radio station Q95 on the grounds of slander, libel, and aggravated damages, and is asking for a “significant amount in damages,” according to his Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan.
The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, February 8th at the High Court where Linton was named the first defendant and radio station Q95 (West Indies Communications Enterprises Ltd.) as the second defendant.
Astaphan told state-owned DBS Radio that the lawsuit is as a result of statements made by Linton in various interviews, articles and at the recent public meeting.
“The Prime Minister has repeatedly maintained that the allegations made against him by Lennox Linton and others that he was selling diplomatic passports or siphoning off money from the CBI program were, have been, and are completely and absolutely false,” Astaphan said.
He added that Linton will be given the chance to provide information that justifies the allegations that he has made against the Prime Minister.
“He has had several occasions to present the evidence and has failed to provide the evidence, whether it’s to Huffington Post, whether is to the parliament, whether is to the public accounts committee, whether it’s on Q95,” he said.
Astaphan also stated that the lawsuit demands a “significant amount in damages” because of Linton’s “arrogance, defiance, and ignorance in propagating these allegations on the Prime Minister.”
“They have caused damage to the country simply because Thompson Fontaine and Gabriel Christian and others are hell-bent on circulating them in the regional and international blogs, and are giving misinformation and allegations to individuals with various blogs to smear the country and to smear the Prime Minister,” Astaphan stated.
He also informed that this matter is “case one” and letters will be written to the various television stations about their live broadcasts.
“The reason why we are going to be writing these letters and taking against Fontaine and Christian and maybe others, is that individuals and institutions and persons in the media, including Q95, have to understand that they have a responsibility to ensure that their media is not being used inadvertently, intentionally or negligently. As I said to you last weekend and I say to you today, enough is enough,” Astaphan remarked.
28 Comments
great move Mr. Asstaphan remember that you are on record saying that monies received by citizens for a better Dominica from Susan Oldie after having received two diplomatic passports was used in labour party campaign financing. the last time I checked it is known all over the world that when you receive something be it material personal or sex for that matter and money is given in return then it is considered paid for. in other words it is a sale. paid for. so good luck with your frivolous law suit which is clearly intended to silence the masses.
Tony seeing that you’ll on a suing spree, why not include Kenneth Rijock and Gregory Copley? After all, if Linton was silent, wouldn’t the information ooze from somewhere else? You all forgeting we live in a world with no electronic borders? Whatever is done in the darkness will come to light.
They doh suing DNO????!!!!
Skerrit trying to put a muzzle on what is coming out in the open… but he has to realize what is done in the dark inevitably comes out in the light. Let me help you with other individuals and media outlets you are to send letters to and you should also sue;
1. http://www.worldtribune.com
2. http://www.johnbatchelorshow.com – as he conducted an interview with Gregory R. Copley, in which your involvement in bursting oil sanctions and facilitating international criminals with diplomatic passsports was brought to light
3. Gregory R. Copley – as he made sure to expose every single aspect of this international scamp you are involved in and nicely connecting the dots all the way to your expensive NY condo
4. CNN- Anderson Cooper
5. CBS 60 Minutes
6. World Maritime News – posted about the arrest of the oil tanker registered in Greece but flagged with Dominica’s flag
7. audioboom.com – as they posted the John Batchelors’ interview
YOU ARE NOT PULLING WOOL OVER…
All those UWPites better start collecting their 1cents and 2cents to pay for LL mouth.
BTW he need some braces.. them crooked teeth there! SMH
On a serious note tho since LL come on the scene is like he starting a FIRE in allu! Wait! That fire will consume you cause the PM not going anywhere
The I.R. in the U.S.A. have been directed to launch an investigation into the activities of Vanste Inc. in Miami. Your siblings are going to love you Tony
Diversion tactics again. Answer the pertinent questions we, and the whole world has regarding the issuance of diplomatic passports, appointments to non-existing posts, the source of your wealth, the flow of our CBI money, the casflow of the Dominica Petroleum Company etc. etc. Don’t hide behind Tony Astaphan. Your lawsuit is not only frivolous and with out merit, it is vindictive.
lolololololololollolol. Skerrit at the end of the day JESUS CHRIST HAS THE LAST SAY, not you, not Astaphan
UWP and Freedom will sue all you for saying they planned a coup.
The end is near for Skerrit and and they are getting desperate— Wow one last stance before he falls!!!!
As I see it: This may be the best thing for Dominica right now. Filling of this lawsuit for defamation and libel has nothing to do with free speech. Freedom of speech and expression has nothing to do with libel, slander, obscenity, incitement and/or fighting words. The lawsuit will once and for all either prove double L right or prove RS right. In order for this lawsuit to move forward, there has to be full disclosure of all the aspects of the CBI and the issuance/sale of Diplomatic Passport. While there is no question that there have been some questionable characters who may be, or were, in possession of Diplomatic Passports, the folks stating that those passports were sold, have not brought any concrete proof of such allegations. Now will be the time for double LL to bring forth the evidence if he possess such, or shut up about this once and for all so that the country can beginning to heal from this divisive rhetoric.
We all Love DOMINICA! Let the chips fall where they may!
Skerit, instead of wasting time talking nonsense, find an exit strategy because you must go.
Where u sendin him…you should ho put your house in order
all the money they getting from the passports and the other crooked stuff, they want more. the master day will come.
Lennox. Sue him right back. He slandering you. Accusing you falsely.
They realize their back is against the wall and no matter what they try the news is going out, so in an attempt to stop the fire they had no choice than to sue Q95 and Lennox. This reminds me of a similar incident in the bible when the enemies of The truth did not want to hear about the power the Name of Jesus. So when everything they tried failed, we read this:
16. Saying, What shall we do to these men? for that indeed a notable miracle hath been done by them is manifest to all them that dwell in Jerusalem; and we cannot deny it.
17 But that it spread no further among the people, let us straitly threaten them, that they speak henceforth to no man in this name -Act. 41-20. I have heard the Evangelist and pastors preach on it several times
If Skerrit want to clear his name, install an independent commission of inquiry and we will get the unbiased truth. Lmfao, asking Linton to bring evidence to court when the govt are the ones with all the information. This is a diversion, this lawsuit will fall apart.
do like Antigua and immediately suspend all diplomatic passports, publish all the currently existing, and go to parliament to reform the laws. And to ease tensions and uncertainty – commence a Commission of Inquiry into the CBI program asap!
Tony how much are you charging the Treasury for this non-sense law suit? Also Skerrit you cannot govern via law suits my friend. Tony is making you look like a papy show and he is making money at your expense- lots of it.
Roosevelt is it time you cut Tony loose— once and for all.
Now we are talking. Lennox has to opportunity to present his bundle of evidence This is a good one for the UWP since they can now expose him with the truth. Go Linton!! Matt will get the radio thorn going so we can donate. Just keep talking and we will pay.
It was about time. Too many accusations and false allegations with no proof. Good move my PM!!! We got you!!!
I have to repeat that now more than ever, the Honourable Prime minister is indeed an indispensable asset; once the “et” is removed. You can’t scare no one.
HOTEP!
Round and round we go. Let’s see who wins
This is a Frivolous lawsuit, which can and will be defended under the defence of “fair comment”…
Start saving your money to help pay for your arrogant leader’s tongue
What happen to Freedom of Speech? Is Dominica a Communist Nation now.. World take note. Because it looks like its only officials that have the right to do and say as they please and no one should add their opinion or provide an educated/ rational stans on things because these folks are God. What all you looking for you all will get because all those that are for you meaning the labour party shall soon have their breaking point and turn on you all sorry souls.
There’s a difference between freedom of speech and slander .freedom if speech doesn’t mean that you maliciously defame someone’s character
Yes, you can but you must be prepared to face the consequences.
Freedom of speech yes but you dont go spreading propaganda about individuals its an offence.
Oh, now you know the words “freedom of speech?” Look up the meaning of slander and libel also. You can speak, but make sure you have the evidence to back it up.