PM Skerrit vows gov't will not tolerate crime and violence
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has vowed that his government will not tolerate crime as the country faces a series of violent gun offenses.
In the month of August alone, four shootings have left three men dead and one nursing gunshot wounds in hospital.
Speaking at a function in Mahaut on Thursday, the Prime Minister made it clear his government will not condone what he described as “this lawlessness” in the society.
“I give you the assurance that this government will not allow and tolerate any such activities going on in Dominica, we will be firm and resolute in ensuring that we wipe out this lawlessness that is permeating our society,” the Prime Minister stated.
However, he pointed out it will require the role of every Dominican since “crime and violence are societal issues and therefore it requires the whole society playing its part in bringing a sense of peace and tranquility in our country.”
He also had a strong message for those who are involved in illegal drug activities.
“We must send a clear message to people who are involved in drugs,” he said. “You must cease and desist from engaging yourself in these illegal activities. Where there are drugs, there will be guns and where there are guns, there will be violence and killings.”
Skerrit said the police have been given the mandate to ensure that a sense of peace of mind is brought to every citizen of Dominica.
“The government is committed to this and we have provided all the resources, all the resources they require,” he stated. “They have it and as Minister of Finance, I am committed, once the chief says to me he needs this, I shall provide it to him to ensure that he has all of the resources required to carry out his mandate and that of the police in Dominica.”
PM Skerrit, you’ve been talking the talk for more than 15 years now. It’s more than time that you start to walk your talk. I’m still here waiting patiently for my eyes to align with my ears.
And here we go… more talk from the talking but can not do PM. May I remind you Skerrit that this wave of crime is of your making in as far as you impoverished the country and disillusioned the young people. In a sense you enticed them, remember your utterings: no Law and no Constitution… Furthermore, these guys believe if their PM gets away with it so will they.
Finally you speak up,but crime and violence is results from lack of jobs and corruption.
Where I agree with you, but you said NO LAW NO CONSTITUTION shall stop you. So the criminals follow your WORDS.
You have members of the law enforcement dealing with this criminals you have to wipe them of to un the force.
Recruitment of law enforcers was done on a vetting basic now the politicians on your side just sending them upstairs. Saying going and see the lady M and that’s it. So to stop it let’s start within. The politicians dealing with the criminals to.
Let’s stop it and stop it NOW.
Good move Skerrit. Condemn the violence in the strongest order. Also please, as PM remember to be genuine with your Citizens always. It is said that the pen is stronger than the knife and for that very reason more suffering and death comes to any nation by way of corruption as compared to Violence.
So we condemn the senseless killings, Dominica is a beautiful country and certainly the people should be more tolerant and genuine with each other, but also curb the corruption in public office. In fact it can be said that violence rises for lack of Jobs due to poor planning and failed policies..So we have to deal with the systemic issues from which the crime and violence spurs and not only to take a hard stance on crime after it has already been done.
Rise up Dominicans, reclaim your land and do good to your fellow man, none is better than the other..everybody should have fair share to the Dominican pie.
Belle bef …… waiting …..
Yes taking a life is a heinous crime that I believe should be punished by death. But what about white and blue collar crime? Nothing? iight
Good move Mr. PM you have my support on this one. No crime and violence in our land! Zero tolerance.
Good one Skerrit. Now that the place is falling apart, you will not tolerate crime and violence? What were you doing before the crime (murder) spree that we are now experiencing? Talk about closing the barn door after the horses bolt.
And you suggest crime should continue and nothing done? SMH