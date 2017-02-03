PM Skerrit’s attorneys serve Linton with court papersDominica News Online - Friday, February 3rd, 2017 at 9:11 AM
Attorneys representing Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, have made good their promise to begin legal proceedings against Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton for alleged statements made against Skerrit.
Linton was served with court papers on Thursday, Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan told state-owned DBS Radio. Next in line will be Thomson Fontaine and Gabriel Christian, while talk show host Matt Peltier will be considered.
Earlier this week, Astaphan said such action will be taken because allegations are being made about Skerrit being involved in the selling of passports, the stealing of money and he is being investigated by the US State Department.
He said it was an inevitability.
“The Prime Minister has repeatedly been denying these allegations,” he noted. “And has repeatedly demanded that the opposition stop the rumor-mongering and scandal-mongering and present the evidence or whatever evidence it is that they have to support their allegations that the Prime Minister and others in his government have been selling diplomatic passports. They have not done so, they have not been able to produce any evidence.”
He said Linton has been asked to produce evidence of the allegations but he and Thomson Fontaine, Gabriel Christian and “this American part of the group” have continued “the scandal-mongering.”
“And the Prime Minister felt that it was time for him to act to protect the integrity of the country, to protect the integrity of the CBI (Citizenship by Investment Program) and to protect his reputation, that of his cabinet and government,” Astaphan stated.
He stated that legal action against Fontaine and Christian is in the pipeline.
“Fontaine and Gabriel Christian will be next,” he noted. “Let there be no questions about it. The Prime Minister has taken this extremely seriously. He has tried his very best through national addresses and public addresses to deal with these matters and the rumor-mongering on Q95 has continued…”
Astaphan explained that talk show host Matt Peltier will also be considered for legal action.
“And of course rest assured too that Matt Peltier is also going to be considered as a subject target for proceedings being instituted against him a well,” he said.
He added, “If a responsible opposition or an opposition who is supposed to be responsible are not prepared to provide the evidence but are insisting on scandal-mongering and threatening the peace and good governance of our country through threats of civil violence and others, then the Prime Minister and the government will have to act.”
17 Comments
Alas all I see in da is children in pampers leading a country pray for us
But Tony all you joking man. You think by threatening Hon. Linton, Mr. Fontaine, Dr.Sam Christian and Dr. Dr. Gabriel Christian you and your cabal will get away. The movement is much bigger than the few you have threatened, and you all cannot stop it! It’s a powerful movement that will act and stand in the best interest of Dominica and you all CANNOT STOP IT! We have been well educated by Q, for 10 long years, with Angelo as our principal teacher. You after little Matt and you not serving Angelo that breaking all the news on Sunday and Tuesday? Why you so scared of Angelo? Skerrit went to India for a week-end and came back with a doctorate, I guess in the studies of corruption and, we the over 10,000 that are being taught by our doctors for 10 years you think you can stop? I wish you knew the good plans that are ahead for Dominica. You all can’t stop it ok. Just take it in your pipe and smoke it!
He needs to shub these papers up
To protect the integrity of theCBI?????Skerrit had a golden opportunity to do so on CBS 60minutes,HE WENT TO HIDE!!This CBI is a mess with no accountability,no transparency…INTEGRITY MY FOOT!
The documentary “A Day In The Life Of A Dictator” can be viewed free on YouTube. It focuses on 3 notorious dictators: Stalin, Idi Amin, and Gadaffi. It explores their arrogance and how they used their attorneys to abuse the court system to bully people and silence their opponents and in some cases filing lawsuits that cost millions of dollars to those opponents. This is the same tactic that dictators are continuing to use to frighten opponents and hold on to power.
Some day the dam will burst and the water will flood the gardens of the same folks who are trying to restrain it.
> This Astaphan affair, I talked it over with a lawyer friend of mine in the UK this is what he noted.
>
> 1. That by not taking to court Mr Kenneth Rijok Astaphan is defying the basis of true law, he went on to say that this Astaphan character is losing it if he continues with that course of action.
>
> 2. The second point he mentioned was that his action at present opens the floodgates for any person or group to state anything they wish to about the hapless PM Skerrit whether it is based on fact or not. provided it is said in a different country, which is utter foolishness those were his words
>
> 3 In such a law suit money should not be the barrier or used an an excuse only to sue Mr Linton. If Mr Skerrit is not culpable in any way whatsoever and proven beyond Shadow of doubt to be absolutely blameless then any and all costs would be borne by the defendant. and compensation to the victim IE Skerrit would be set by the court. to be satisfied by the defendant.
>
> 4. If…
Why isn’t Skerrit taking Rijock to court? Lennox just repeated what Rijock said. Skerrit and his lawyers should let basic commonsence prevail. Lennox is laughing at you all the time. I am disappointed in the party I have voted. I do not even feel comfortable calling the party’s name because It hurts my heart to see how quick my vote is going down the drain. I must say I cannot continue supporting those lies that are much too obvious because, it is against my conscience to spend all those years and money educating myself and to be fooled all the time. I am sorry Honourable Skerrit but I cannot continue to support you.
Tony is smiling meaning I got my man atlass.Linton bow down his head in shame. Honest people always seek the truth. In court he will have to reveal his sources and answer questions.me and me alone. If pm is found guilty so be it.And if Linton cannot prove his case LIBEL COULD BE ANY AMOUNT the sky is the limit. Easy Loans! $300 every calendar month. WE WANT SKERRIT,WE WANT SKERRIT,WE WANT SKERRIT.
Alas Dominica alas Dominica, one day you will be freed from the wrath of this PM and the puppets. the evidence is in the international arena and still lies lies and more lies
Anytime you question the status quo you attack the conspiracy theory.
the truth will reveal itself one way or the order.
it is just a matter of time
hmmm. well now we can bring out the mano u follow evidence to show where millions go
Stop the roro Astaphan
That’s what dictators do. They arrest their opposition.
It could have been much worse, he could have been arrested like Christian!
It’s about time! Enough is enough – time for Lennox and his crew to put up or shut up! They are so hungry for power that they are willing to do and say anything.
Maryland is a step from Capital Hill.. Come sue.
christian, even if in the US is not above the law and is not untouchable; we will get him. why hasnt he been coming to DA. he is a smart man. all the papers he has will not stop trump from putting him down under his feet