Attorneys representing Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, have made good their promise to begin legal proceedings against Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton for alleged statements made against Skerrit.

Linton was served with court papers on Thursday, Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan told state-owned DBS Radio. Next in line will be Thomson Fontaine and Gabriel Christian, while talk show host Matt Peltier will be considered.

Earlier this week, Astaphan said such action will be taken because allegations are being made about Skerrit being involved in the selling of passports, the stealing of money and he is being investigated by the US State Department.

He said it was an inevitability.

“The Prime Minister has repeatedly been denying these allegations,” he noted. “And has repeatedly demanded that the opposition stop the rumor-mongering and scandal-mongering and present the evidence or whatever evidence it is that they have to support their allegations that the Prime Minister and others in his government have been selling diplomatic passports. They have not done so, they have not been able to produce any evidence.”

He said Linton has been asked to produce evidence of the allegations but he and Thomson Fontaine, Gabriel Christian and “this American part of the group” have continued “the scandal-mongering.”

“And the Prime Minister felt that it was time for him to act to protect the integrity of the country, to protect the integrity of the CBI (Citizenship by Investment Program) and to protect his reputation, that of his cabinet and government,” Astaphan stated.

He stated that legal action against Fontaine and Christian is in the pipeline.

“Fontaine and Gabriel Christian will be next,” he noted. “Let there be no questions about it. The Prime Minister has taken this extremely seriously. He has tried his very best through national addresses and public addresses to deal with these matters and the rumor-mongering on Q95 has continued…”

Astaphan explained that talk show host Matt Peltier will also be considered for legal action.

“And of course rest assured too that Matt Peltier is also going to be considered as a subject target for proceedings being instituted against him a well,” he said.

He added, “If a responsible opposition or an opposition who is supposed to be responsible are not prepared to provide the evidence but are insisting on scandal-mongering and threatening the peace and good governance of our country through threats of civil violence and others, then the Prime Minister and the government will have to act.”