Police call for courtesy towards visitorsDominica News Online - Wednesday, October 24th, 2018 at 10:38 AM
Saying the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has received numerous reports from visitors to Dominica recently, the police are appealing for courtesy towards those who come to the island.
Dominica is receiving a number of visitors as it celebrates 40 years of Independence.
Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, head of the CID, Acting Superintendent Matthew Cuffy said the police will be tough on crime committed against visitors.
“For the past month or two, the CID has received a number of reports from visitors, volunteers alike,” he stated. “I am calling on the general public to be courteous to all visitors. Let us receive them, let us welcome them and let us make them feel secure.”
He stated that the police will not tolerate “any attack on anyone.”
Meanwhile, Cuffy is appealing to the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit money during the festive season.
“We will also be very vigilant in terms of counterfeit currency being circulated around,” he stated. “In times like these, we normally come across a number of reports of counterfeit currency. We would also like to advise the general public to be very careful when receiving or exchanging monies.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
PLEASE They don’t have courtesy among/toward each other, why would they have around visitors?
courtesy towards visitors stupes it should be courtesy towards everyone 24/7
Most of these people have some kind of dislike to visitors,and its all about material things in life,such shame on the country.