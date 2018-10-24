Saying the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has received numerous reports from visitors to Dominica recently, the police are appealing for courtesy towards those who come to the island.

Dominica is receiving a number of visitors as it celebrates 40 years of Independence.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, head of the CID, Acting Superintendent Matthew Cuffy said the police will be tough on crime committed against visitors.

“For the past month or two, the CID has received a number of reports from visitors, volunteers alike,” he stated. “I am calling on the general public to be courteous to all visitors. Let us receive them, let us welcome them and let us make them feel secure.”

He stated that the police will not tolerate “any attack on anyone.”

Meanwhile, Cuffy is appealing to the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit money during the festive season.

“We will also be very vigilant in terms of counterfeit currency being circulated around,” he stated. “In times like these, we normally come across a number of reports of counterfeit currency. We would also like to advise the general public to be very careful when receiving or exchanging monies.”