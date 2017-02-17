The Police and members of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) have arrested and charged Nicolas Rene Philippe a national of France with theft, deception, fraud and money laundering under the Money Laundering Act of Dominica.

It is alleged that between Tuesday November 1, 2016 and Friday 10th February 2017, he unlawfully obtained $11,300.00 from National Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU) ATMs in Goodwill, Independence Street in Roseau and High Street. He did so with counterfeit “Apple ITunes gift cards.”

It is also alleged that on February 10th 2017, he did possess a card-making equipment, namely a Credit Card Reader, with the intention of using that equipment to manufacture counterfeit cards.

It is further alleged that between November 1, 2016 and February 10th 2017 at Goodwill, Independence Street Roseau and High Street did possess certain counterfeit cards namely 13 “Apple ITunes gift cards.

Philippe was also slapped with three charges under the Money Laundering Act.

It is reported that $25,470.00 was found in his room at a guest house in Dominica where he was residing, along with $US1, 845.00.

The police are also alleging that on two occasions, he sent out of Dominica: $4,500 via Western Union and via Money Gram, $1,000.00 (Euro 300.).

His lawyers, Wayne Norde and Tiyani Behanzin, raised certain preliminary objections under the Money Laundering Act and as a result, the magistrate said he will make his ruling on the matter on Thursday February 23, 2017.

Philippe is on remand at the Stock Farm Prison.