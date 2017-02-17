Police charge French national under Money Laundering ActDominica News Online - Friday, February 17th, 2017 at 2:51 PM
The Police and members of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) have arrested and charged Nicolas Rene Philippe a national of France with theft, deception, fraud and money laundering under the Money Laundering Act of Dominica.
It is alleged that between Tuesday November 1, 2016 and Friday 10th February 2017, he unlawfully obtained $11,300.00 from National Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU) ATMs in Goodwill, Independence Street in Roseau and High Street. He did so with counterfeit “Apple ITunes gift cards.”
It is also alleged that on February 10th 2017, he did possess a card-making equipment, namely a Credit Card Reader, with the intention of using that equipment to manufacture counterfeit cards.
It is further alleged that between November 1, 2016 and February 10th 2017 at Goodwill, Independence Street Roseau and High Street did possess certain counterfeit cards namely 13 “Apple ITunes gift cards.
Philippe was also slapped with three charges under the Money Laundering Act.
It is reported that $25,470.00 was found in his room at a guest house in Dominica where he was residing, along with $US1, 845.00.
The police are also alleging that on two occasions, he sent out of Dominica: $4,500 via Western Union and via Money Gram, $1,000.00 (Euro 300.).
His lawyers, Wayne Norde and Tiyani Behanzin, raised certain preliminary objections under the Money Laundering Act and as a result, the magistrate said he will make his ruling on the matter on Thursday February 23, 2017.
Philippe is on remand at the Stock Farm Prison.
3 Comments
Nice job by the DFP FIU Unit. About 15 years ago there was a wave of these guys targeting financial institutions in France and Spain. The operation seemed to have been similar. The perpetrators had CC making machines and would target random ATMs and withdraw sums of money up to 500 euros at each transaction.
Well done DFP FIU.
They probably hear Dominica is a rich country with all those billions of dollars in the air. so they coming for. First was chinese now French.
For there to be money laundering there must be a predicate crime that have been committed, what is the crime that have been committed. The report did not state that there was a crime committed.