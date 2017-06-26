The police have charged Patrickson Moses, also known as ‘Gravity,’ of Kingshill for the death of Anderson ‘Andy’ Carbon.

Carbon’s body was discovered on the sea defense wall at the Bay Front in Rosesau at around 4:00 am on Friday, June 23.

He was pronounced dead by a medical doctor and a coroner’s inquest was convened.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, said the police have completed their investigation into the matter and Moses was charged.

He appeared in court on Monday and is now on remand.

‘Gravity,’ a vagrant, is well known on the streets of Roseau.