Police charge ‘Gravity’ for death of Andy CarbonDominica News Online - Monday, June 26th, 2017 at 3:38 PM
The police have charged Patrickson Moses, also known as ‘Gravity,’ of Kingshill for the death of Anderson ‘Andy’ Carbon.
Carbon’s body was discovered on the sea defense wall at the Bay Front in Rosesau at around 4:00 am on Friday, June 23.
He was pronounced dead by a medical doctor and a coroner’s inquest was convened.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, said the police have completed their investigation into the matter and Moses was charged.
He appeared in court on Monday and is now on remand.
‘Gravity,’ a vagrant, is well known on the streets of Roseau.
Lets keep it real, nobody not sad this man is gone… You all act like he was the next prime minister or something but wouldn’t even look at him for 5 seconds. Dominica is now a better place that he is gone and thats a fact
i think i read that gravity has info or connected to other death of vagrants? i’m not sure how true that is but we have yet to find out about the death of wasin pak who was murdered in new town. and this same gravity had the nerve to meet some of the relative and brag about killing him. now we going get to the bottom of it i’m sur cause the hand of justice is spinning
This is a partial good news till he is punished severely to suit the crime. What about the people who burnt him? Were they ever brought before the court of justice? I am sure that I am not the only one who would like to know the outcome because too many crimes go unpunished in Dominica.
Hmmm. Gravity soon out. Just a shame. A miracle they doe say he mad n unfit for trial
There is a need to enact laws and policies to deal with vagrancy. The vagrants feel a sense of hopelessness, people think of them as mere menaces, families repudiate them and they are left to languish on the streets. On our daily routines, we pass these people on the road with indifference as if they are vapor. We, as a society, need to be more empathetic.
Guess, “Gravity” is not well connected then for him to be charged so quickly. You see Madam DPP the wheels of justice can move very fast if necessary. Now, when can we expect charges against the alleged arsonist in the case of Gon. Emmanuel? Who/what is holding you up?
So the suspect’s name is “Gravity” and he lives in Kings Hill? Oh boy, Gravity will pull him down the hill; Cause is down he going.
I really do hope that the police has conducted a proper investigation and did not implicate Gravity due to his situation.
I also hope that the authorities will afford Gravity free legal representation if he is unable to afford a lawyer so he can get a fair trial.
Let’s hope it’s not a matter of Peter paying for Paul.
vagrant killing Vagrant
The streets cleaning themselves
While our CBI money is being used to buy votes across the country,and to foist upon us unfair election,the vagrants cannot get their share.Those nobrainers and numskulls in the corrupt DLP are only concerned about ….. elections,and not with the poor man..SHAME ON THESE GREEDIES!Seem like “Grafity” did not like the competition on the street.Very sad indeed!!
RIP ANDY!
The irony in physics and phys ed. is that gravity makes doing push ups hard. Gravity killed pushups..
smh. Something going on in the country.
Gravity is mentally insane and should have been taken off the streets a long time ago. This man cannot stand trial for anyone’s death as he himself needs psychological help. SMH