The Police have charged Patrickson Moses, also known as ‘Gravity,’ of Kingshill for the death of Fabien Bellot of Gallion.

This is the second time in a week that he has been charged with a serious offense.

On Thursday, May 18th, 2017, Bellot, was discovered on River Bank in Roseau, in the vicinity of an area locally known as ‘Washington’ at around 4:00 am.

He was pronounced dead by a medical doctor and a coroner’s inquest was convened thereafter.

According to Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, investigations have been completed and Moses was charged on Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 with the “alleged murder of Fabien Bellot.”

“This is the second charge of murder preferred against Patrickson Moses,” Jno Baptiste remarked.

On Monday this week, he was charged with murder for the death of Anderson ‘Andy’ Carbon.

Carbon’s body was discovered on the sea defense wall at the Bay Front in Roseau at around 4:00 am on Friday, June 23.

‘Gravity,’ a vagrant, is well known on the streets of Roseau.