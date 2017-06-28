Police charge ‘Gravity’ with murder, againDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 28th, 2017 at 12:14 PM
The Police have charged Patrickson Moses, also known as ‘Gravity,’ of Kingshill for the death of Fabien Bellot of Gallion.
This is the second time in a week that he has been charged with a serious offense.
On Thursday, May 18th, 2017, Bellot, was discovered on River Bank in Roseau, in the vicinity of an area locally known as ‘Washington’ at around 4:00 am.
He was pronounced dead by a medical doctor and a coroner’s inquest was convened thereafter.
According to Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, investigations have been completed and Moses was charged on Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 with the “alleged murder of Fabien Bellot.”
“This is the second charge of murder preferred against Patrickson Moses,” Jno Baptiste remarked.
On Monday this week, he was charged with murder for the death of Anderson ‘Andy’ Carbon.
Carbon’s body was discovered on the sea defense wall at the Bay Front in Roseau at around 4:00 am on Friday, June 23.
‘Gravity,’ a vagrant, is well known on the streets of Roseau.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
39 Comments
I smell a rat. A HUMONGOUS RAT!!!!!. I NOT SWALLOWING THAT PILL.
Just remember that there is a God above and he never slumbers nor sleeps, and all that’s done in the dark, MUST come to the light.
They have already found someone to prosecute, but the lady from the popular restaurant in Roseau…….what happen to her? why isn’t she paying for what she did to Andy????
gravity was doing a good job of cleaning up the streets….
Both murder victims found at 4 am on the streets. What is the accuse plea? Did he plead guilty¿ were there eye witnesses. Give the guy a pro bono lawyer; Case close.
I hope they have the right guy , and not use him as a scape goat, incompetent to stand trial, or guilty by reason of insanity, hope they have forensic evidence to convict, and not just go by his confession, was there blood splatter on his person, ? his clothing , or shoes? just asking , what evidence they have on him?. the prosecution better do there home work or he will walk a free man only to kill again.
.You feel I cudda believe these useless pac of lies here as a fellow dcan.Look how many bodies being found all over the place….Aint no body getting arrested, aint nobody getting charged futhermore them can’t even find a suspect.But all of sudden yall find a scapegoat for yall to blame for yall incompetence so yall run with it.Keep feeding the public lies…we all know the truth.
lies…. I would like a good lawyer to please give your free assistance to “Gravity”
The streets dont lie and from the time Fabien was killed, the streets knew who killed him and for why.
How much weeks and not allu arrest Gravity for Fabien’s death? Lies I say….
A young man was arrested the same day or two that Fabien was killed. He said what happened and he was released when proven he had no part. What the young man did was name names, and so far that name never got arrested. Dominica we have a situation on our hands, and we mustn’t take it lightly. It will continue if we do, they’ll kill and frame vagrants who are not of sound mind.
They say Gravity kill Andy, but who chased Andy to run him down with a vehicle? Was it Gravity?
Was it Gravity that directed an employee to throw hot water on Andy and got the case thrown out?
No man, we cannot accept this.
These guy is obviously a lunatic and cannot be competent to stand trial. Both he and the other deceased guy are victims of our society’s care for the mentally challenged. We have an opportunity to show we are a mature society. I know this guy on the streets of Roseau forever. This guy and many like him need help. It should never have to get to this state.
Only if we knew how much power lie in words. There could either be a negative or positive influence depending on what you say and the life you live! Many times we make stupid jokes over and over and see it as nothing but we are all Human (God’s creation).
The devil and his demons want to spare no one! These demons are attracted to what they see, hear and smell! That’s what constitutes to a vacant body. Think about it and think about your lives. We must be mindful that we can only be defeated if we allow ourselves to be.
Remember, people perish because of ignorance! It doesn’t hurt to read the bible. It will not bite you! If God could send his only son to die for us ALL, why don’t we believe that he loves us?
Romans 14:12 and Matthew 12:36 tells us that we will give an account to God. It is not IF.. it is just a matter of WHEN?
When are you going to die? You may die before your best friend who will have a chance to repent but you never may!
encourage one another!
Praise…
This guy need medical help “GRAVITY” This murder was caused by the social system of Dominica which is a waste of time.. 😎😎😎
This gravity guy i…………. I was in DA for carnival and this guy just give my wife one punch for no reason. i was so close to just slashing mr with my switchblade my wife beg me not to. he is no saint i dont care what allu say..
So what about the tool kit story and the witness who claim he saw the owner of the tool kit lash dodos
k that was FAKE NEWS!!!! Very prevalent in Dominica those days…
wrong murder….. there were two in that area
Dem vagrants knw wat dey does do. Dnt let Dr ways n moves fool I guys.
Just hope they got the right person
This man deserves a medal, for cleaning our streets of Roseau! He has done a lot more than our tourism minister and groto home has done in the last DECADE!
You sound like a really sick person
Excuse me you ignorant person since when did Gravity become God no one has the right to take anyone’s life the last time I checked no one gave Gravity that authority. What kind of human being are you to condone that kind of behavior no one knows what tomorrow will bring so I hope that whoever you are do not have a family member turn into a vagrant and get killed. I agree that something should be done but not to kill someone. So you ignorant can take your negative inconsiderate comment and shove it.
Looks like Gravity is the easy way out. I’d like to know the motive, if any, for Gravity to have killed those men. After all, Gravity is known as an open trouble maker – he’ll curse you out, but he is open, he won’t hide his feelings. If he had any dispute with the deceased men, it would have been out in public already. Something is amiss here.
I just hope he won’t be found dead in police custody.
very amiss…….I’m very interested to know what evidence there is……….are there any witnesses? This is intriguing………also, there is a bully amongst the street people…..has he been questioned? Who would have thought that Gravity was capable of not just one murder but 2? hmmmmm
why’d you guys arrest the man, he was cleaning up the streets, he’s solving one problem which the government has failed time and time again to address-the vagrancy problem
Exactly! He doing more work than the police so they jealous they dont have the balls to deal with vagrancy around Roseau, let alone thieves breaking into stores and robbing people.
What is wrong with you people?!
Is that what we’ve been reduced to?!
Dominica was once known as not only the “Nature Isle” but also one of the most peaceful and friendly island in the world.
And now we rejoicing when one man kills another?!
Wasn’t he a human being and another fellow Dominican?!
Maybe if he’d been killed by a Hatian or a Chinese you’d be saying something else.
Or maybe not!
You sound like a sick person. And maybe (most likely) you are!!
wake up Dominica. He is a disturb man. He is mentally ill. Health professionals should look into these kind of people in DA. Help before more people get hurt.
How do they k now that he commited the two murders?. He is always begging people for money, It appears that they may have ventured in his camp or patch .
This could have been avoided,if Gravity was taken of the streets,and many more of the vagrants around ROSAEU,Gravity is suddenly a serial killer.
These vagrants have become desperate and will kill anyone. I am not at all surprised. We have had a serious increase in the number of vagrants on the streets of Roseau and nothing is being done to eradicate the city of these people who damage the very tourism product that we are trying to promote.
I must give the police for solving this one so fast. In the past 12 years NEVER have I seen the local police identify and charge anyone so fast for murder and better yet two murders. I wonder what helped them this time? Were they helped because someone saw gravity both times? Was it because the police him committing these crimes via surveillance cameras? Or is it because Gravity is a vagrant that is not liked by many, with mental challenges and cannot defend himself and therefore the police job was easy this time? Of late we have been hearing of a lot of crimes so I suggest we just charge Gravity for all of them, including the fire bombing of GON Emanuel
Am asking myself, is true is this guy thats taking the BUCK for this murders am just asking .I smell a RAT.
If this is true the police should he held accountable for the two death. Gravity has always been a very violent person. Assaulting people on the street. Not too long he knocked a man unconscious by the market for no reason. Police never held him. He should have never been on the streets
Police, city council, and every authority responsible should be held accountable.
Serial Killer. How many more to name?
He’ll be better off in prison for sure – No man wearing ladies dress in Jail. Some people are homeless but smart. Three meals’ a must. What does he have to lose? No help from the Government for these people. Thus, the result is disgraceful.
what about their family????
Eh beh! Well Gravity, you have your demons to answer to!
Gravity was walking among us, a serial killer. This makes my head hurt.
Boy Allu Sure is Mr that doing that?
lies, is not he at all, they frame gravity, some lawyer needs to provide assistance to this man
I agree 1000%
jam jam I thnk they need to jam your tv, too much tv time