Police charge man in Good Hope killingDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 14th, 2018 at 10:35 AM
The police have charged a man in relation to the death of another man in Good Hope.
Dead is Englebert Laurent, 39, while facing a charge of murder is 31-year-old Chester Seraphine.
Both men are from the community.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said, around 1:00 am on March 10, 2018, Laurent sustained an injury to the head.
He later succumbed to his injuries and was officially pronounced dead.
Seraphine remains on remand at the Dominica State Prison.
