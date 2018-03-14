The police have charged a man in relation to the death of another man in Good Hope.

Dead is Englebert Laurent, 39, while facing a charge of murder is 31-year-old Chester Seraphine.

Both men are from the community.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said, around 1:00 am on March 10, 2018, Laurent sustained an injury to the head.

He later succumbed to his injuries and was officially pronounced dead.

Seraphine remains on remand at the Dominica State Prison.