Police charge man with murder in New Year’s Day shootingDominica News Online - Friday, January 5th, 2018 at 9:12 AM
The police have charged a man from Portsmouth with the shooting death of another on New Year’s Day.
Haywood Augustine, 36, of Sandwich Street in Portsmouth was charged with murder in the death of Derek Peters of the same address.
Peters died from a gunshot in the back of the neck in the first homicide case in Dominica for 2018.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said the police have concluded their investigations into the incident and Augustine was charged with murder on January 4, 2018.
He was taken to a Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him.
He was remanded in custody at the Dominica State Prison.
3 Comments
so what he’s going to be out in a couple of years, no death penalty in this country…
Good work by the police. I just hope that you have an airtight case against the perpetrator. We have to rid the streets of these hoodlums. Again, congratulations to the police for superb investigative work.
Rip derick u will be surely missed