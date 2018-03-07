Police charge Salisbury man with murderDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 7th, 2018 at 3:20 PM
The police have concluded their investigation into an incident which took place in Salisbury and has charged a man with murder.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said Rotley Common was charged in connection with the death of Shian John, who was known as Lloyd Casimir for all his life.
John’s body was discovered at about 7:50 a.m. on the 4th of March 2018 at Upper Salisbury. He had various injuries over his body.
He was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
3 Comments
I hope this time the system don’t fail John.
He who is without sin let him cast the first stone! Innocent until proven guilty!
Davido! This statement innocent until proven guilty shouldnt be used upon a known troublemaker… Roto was always a damn troublemaker … Its a miracle this is his first murder! Lloyd may your soul rest in peace!