The police have concluded their investigation into an incident which took place in Salisbury and has charged a man with murder.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said Rotley Common was charged in connection with the death of Shian John, who was known as Lloyd Casimir for all his life.

John’s body was discovered at about 7:50 a.m. on the 4th of March 2018 at Upper Salisbury. He had various injuries over his body.

He was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.